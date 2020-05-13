TREASURIES-Sober Powell comments, soft auction demand leaves yields steady

(Updates with market activity, 30-year auction results, analyst comment) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave a solemn assessment of the U.S. economy and investors showed soft demand for a 30-year bond auction. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 4.1 basis points at 0.6509% in afternoon trading. That was close to where it stood in the morning when Powell said that the country could face an "extended period" of weak growth and stagnant incomes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In remarks webcast by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Powell also pledged to use more Fed power as needed, issued a call for more fiscal spending, and reiterated the Fed's skepticism of negative interest rates. Rates below zero, once unimaginable, have now become a possibility for investors. Fed funds futures [0#FF:] were pricing in rates of about a basis point below zero by April, as the pandemic hammers the U.S. economy toward its steepest downturn since the Great Depression. Before Powell spoke the same measure priced in rates at half a basis point below zero by March 2021. The muted bond-market reaction underscored how Powell's message on Wednesday was unchanged from before, that the Fed can buy policymakers time but that more fiscal stimulus is likely necessary amid the public-health crisis, said Andrew Richman, director of fixed income strategies for Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services. "The idea is they can help on the lending side, not the spending side," Richman said. Separately, investors showed only moderate demand for a $22 billion afternoon auction of 30-year bonds, after strong demand for a 10-year issuance on Tuesday. Of the competitive bids the U.S. Treasury accepted, 21% came from primary dealers. That was a higher-than-average share that suggested reduced investor interest, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings. Risk-off equity trading on Wednesday "kind of took away the attractiveness of the auction," he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 49 basis points, down a basis point from Tuesday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.2 basis points at 0.1609% in afternoon trading. May 13 Wednesday 2:36PM New York / 1836 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 180-19/32 0-25/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-56/256 0-68/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.12 0.122 -0.012 Six-month bills 0.1525 0.1547 -0.005 Two-year note 99-238/256 0.1609 -0.012 Three-year note 99-196/256 0.2034 -0.016 Five-year note 100-74/256 0.3162 -0.019 Seven-year note 100-4/256 0.4977 -0.029 10-year note 99-192/256 0.6509 -0.041 30-year bond 116-16/256 1.3433 -0.039 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.00 1.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Andrea Ricci)