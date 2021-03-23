Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Solid demand at two-year auction, long-dated yields dip

By Karen Brettell

    NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The Treasury Department drew
solid demand for a $60 billion sale of two-year notes on
Tuesday, the first sale of $183 billion in coupon-bearing supply
this week, while longer-dated yields held below one-year highs
reached last week.
    The two-year notes sold at a high yield of 0.152%, close to
where the debt had traded before the sale. Direct bidders, which
includes some foreign governments, took a larger than usual
share of the sale at 17.58%.
    “The auctions are very important, and I think today's went
well,” said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in
Chicago.
    Investors are focused on demand at the auctions after a sale
of seven-year notes last month drew very weak interest and
sparked selling across the Treasury curve.
    The Treasury will sell $61 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.
    Yields rose after the Federal Reserve said last Wednesday
that the U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in
nearly 40 years, with central bank policymakers pledging to keep
their foot on the gas despite an expected surge of inflation.

    Now that the Fed’s message has been absorbed by the market,
economic data and demand for Treasury supply will be important
in determining market direction, said Brien.
    “We should just be able to react to the data now, with the
auctions being an important part of that because we can use that
as a measure of how nervous the Treasury market is,” he said.
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that
a coming round of post-pandemic price hikes will not get out of
hand and fuel a destructive breakout of persistent inflation.

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also told a House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee on Tuesday that
there are no current plans to lengthen the maturity of U.S.
Treasuries.
    The recent climb in yields to key technical levels also
appeared to attract buyers on Tuesday, boosting prices. 
    Benchmark 10-year yields reached 1.702%
overnight, before dipping to 1.638%.
    “That must have been a trigger for some buying, or a
psychological level,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist
at Jefferies in New York.
    The yield reached a one-year high of 1.754% last Thursday,
meeting many analysts' short-term target of 1.75%.
    Treasury bill yields remained at depressed levels as money
market investors struggle with a surge of cash and a drop in
supply as the Treasury cuts its issuance of bills to pay down
its cash balance.
    One-month yields were last at 0.015%, after
getting as low as 0.005% last Thursday. The cost of borrowing in
the overnight repo market was at 0.01% after trading
in negative territory last week.
    
      March 23 Tuesday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.015        0.0152    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.04         0.0406    -0.002
 Two-year note                 99-244/256   0.1493    0.000
 Three-year note               99-210/256   0.3107    -0.010
 Five-year note                98-106/256   0.8286    -0.029
 Seven-year note               98-236/256   1.288     -0.043
 10-year note                  95-84/256    1.6382    -0.044
 20-year bond                  94-16/256    2.2466    -0.042
 30-year bond                  89-216/256   2.3497    -0.032
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        11.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        12.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.25        -0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Susan Fenton and Dan
Grebler)
