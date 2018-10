NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply on Friday after the Labor Department reported that U.S. job growth slowed in September, though the unemployment rate fell to near a 49-year-low of 3.7 percent.

The benchmark 10-year government yield rose to 3.225 percent, up 3 basis points from late Thursday. Longer-dated yields rose faster than shorter-dated yields, pushing the yield curve steeper. (Reporting by Kate Duguid)