January 16, 2019 / 9:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Stock gains, corporate supply lift U.S. bond yields

Richard Leong

    * Upbeat bank earnings pare safe-haven bids for U.S. bonds
    * UK PM May wins confidence vote, Brexit remains unclear 
    * Growing U.S. corporate bond supply spurs Treasury sales
    * Fed's Beige Book shows tight jobs market, risks rising

    NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday as stronger-than-forecast results from two major U.S.
banks lifted Wall Street to one-month highs and British Prime
Minister Theresa May's win of a confidence vote, reducing safety
bids for U.S. government debt.
    Rising supply of corporate bonds also lifted Treasury
yields, as dealers sold Treasuries to lock in interest rates on
the debt they underwrote.
    The $15.6 trillion sector has been trading in a choppy
fashion since late 2018 due to stock market volatility and
investor bets that the Federal Reserve might pause in raising
short-term U.S. interest rates.
    "The bond market is being held hostage by stock market moves
and Fed speak," said Mary Anne Hurley, vice president of fixed
income at D.A. Davidson in Seattle.
    U.S.-China trade tensions, the long federal government
shutdown and uncertainty over Brexit have also weighed on
investor sentiment.  
    Wall Street's major indexes hit one-month highs as Goldman
Sachs and Bank of America posted strong results.
    The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was up 1.7 basis points at 2.725 percent. It has risen from a
near one-year low of 2.543 percent reached a week and a half
earlier.
    U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May clung to leadership after a
crushing defeat of her Brexit deal. Now she can work on another
proposal for Britain to leave the European Union by late March,
but it remains unclear whether she can reach a deal with
Brussels that other British lawmakers would accept.
    Two-year U.S. Treasury yields, which are
sensitive to views on Fed policies, were 1.8 basis points higher
at 2.547 percent. Nearly two weeks ago, they touched 2.372
percent, which was the lowest level since May 30.
    Fed officials including Chairman Jerome Powell have signaled
in recent days that the U.S. central bank is willing to be
patient before raising interest rates again.
    The Fed's latest Beige Book, a snapshot of regional economic
conditions, showed labor markets tightened in early January, but
businesses grew more worried about market volatility, trade
tension and rising interest rates.
    On the supply front, companies raised about $6 billion with
investment-grade bond issues on Wednesday, bringing the
month-to-date issuance over $60 billion, according to IFR.

    
  Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 1541 EST (2041 GMT):
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR9               145-10/32    -3/32     
 10YR TNotes MAR9              121-188/256  -6/32     
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield     Change
                                            (pct)     (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.37         2.4174    -0.034
 Six-month bills               2.43         2.4944    -0.026
 Two-year note                 99-233/256   2.5471    0.018
 Three-year note               99-234/256   2.5299    0.019
 Five-year note                100-98/256   2.5421    0.018
 Seven-year note               100-8/256    2.6199    0.020
 10-year note                  103-108/256  2.7254    0.017
 30-year bond                  105-236/256  3.0703    0.001
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       17.50        0.15      
 30-year vs 5-year yield       52.80        -1.40     
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        16.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        12.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -20.25         0.75    
 spread                                               
 
