TREASURIES-Strong private jobs data boosts yields

By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday morning after U.S. private payrolls recorded their biggest increase in seven months in September, pointing toward a solid print for Friday's non-farm payrolls report. Benchmark 10-year government yields, which reflect the market's view on the overall health of the economy, rose 2.2 basis points as sustained labor market strength should continue to underpin economic growth. Private payrolls rose by 230,000 jobs in September, the largest gain since February, the ADP National Employment Report showed, after an upwardly revised 168,000 increase in August. The ADP report was published ahead of the government's more comprehensive employment report for September due on Friday. "Since today's data came in well above market expectations, this release is likely to inspire other forecasters to revise their forecasts higher," said Ward McCarthy, money market economist at Jefferies. He noted, however, that due to an erratic correlation between the ADP and the government's non-farm payrolls releases, the firm tends not to revise its payrolls forecast based on ADP data. Despite the ADP report's poor record predicting the private-payrolls component of the government's employment report, last month's jump underscored robust labor market conditions that are likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates again in December. Stellar data on the U.S. non-manufacturing sector from the Institute for Supply Management further supported the ADP data from earlier in the morning, and pushed yields across maturities higher. "The labor market is firm - that is not new news," said Greg Peters, senior portfolio manager at PGIM Fixed Income. In spite of that, he argued, wage growth has continued to be tepid. "There was quite the clamoring after the (August) wage numbers came in much firmer, but on a real basis, they're flat, and a lot of it is just catch up and lag... It was somewhat of an overreaction." Wage growth is a key component in rising inflation, which the Fed manages through interest rate policy. Labor market strength, without wage growth, may force the central bank to reconsider its rate-hiking strategy. Yields also rose on Wednesday morning after the selloff in Italian bonds, which began late Monday, abated. Italy's populist government will cut its budget deficit targets from 2020, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday, relieving some pressure on the country's financial markets after investors boosted the benchmark Italian government bond to a 4-1/2 year high as they sought safety in other markets. October 3 Wednesday 10:29AM New York / 1429 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 139-17/32 -0-31/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-128/256 -0-80/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.18 2.2225 0.000 Six-month bills 2.35 2.4113 0.008 Two-year note 99-212/256 2.8394 0.024 Three-year note 99-138/256 2.914 0.034 Five-year note 99-128/256 2.9836 0.041 Seven-year note 99-168/256 3.0549 0.043 10-year note 98-20/256 3.1024 0.046 30-year bond 95-20/256 3.2589 0.052 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -8.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Andrea Ricci)