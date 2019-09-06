TREASURIES-Stronger wages keep yields afloat despite slower August jobs growth

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little moved on Friday by the Labor Department report that job growth slowed more than expected in August, as the employment figures were cushioned by strong wage gains which should support consumer spending and keep the economy expanding moderately amid rising threats from trade tensions.

Although yields fell following the news, across maturities they remained up on the day.

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.6 basis points on the day to 1.581%, bolstered by an easing of trade tension between the U.S. and China on Tuesday. The two-year yield was last up 1.4 basis points to 1.577%. (Reporting by Kate Duguid)