TREASURIES-Supply glut pushes 10-year yield back above 3 percent

By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. government note yield rose back above 3 percent on Wednesday morning, a level hit in April for the first time in more than four years, ahead of the auction of $25 billion in new supply later in the day. Wednesday's auction is part of the $73 billion in new U.S. debt the Treasury Department will sell this week to meet its second-quarter financing needs. May's quarterly refunding package is up from the $66 billion offered in February, with an increase of $1 billion in the size of the 10-year issuance. More supply tends to drive down Treasury prices, which pushes yields higher. The Treasury on May 2 announced the increased supply of debt to offset the impact of the Federal Reserve's reduction in its bond buying. The new debt supply will also be used to fund the $1.5 trillion the Republican government's tax cut bill will add to the federal deficit. "Given the economic fundamentals... and that Treasury is not likely to be cutting back on auction sizes anytime in the near future, it doesn't make sense for (yields) to continue to stay below 3 percent," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York. If yields remain buoyant, the new issues of 10-year Treasuries could carry a coupon above 3 percent for the first time since May 2011. That may in turn attract more buyers for the debt on offer, after a somewhat disappointing turnout for the three-year auction on Tuesday. High turnout, however, may ultimately lower the 10-year note yield on the secondary market. "The flip-side of 3 percent is that it does tend to bring in buyers. It's one of the reasons we haven't been able to break through in previous tests of this level," said Simons. The 10-year note yield was last trading at 2.993 percent, after hitting a session high of 3.014 in early morning trade. Across maturities, yields were generally higher: the 30-year bond yield was 3.144 percent, 2 basis points above its last close. The two-year yield added 1 basis point to reach 2.522 percent in mid-morning trade. Yields were up in spite of disappointing gains in U.S. producer prices reported by the Labor Department on Wednesday. The producer price index barely rose in April after a strong gain in the first quarter, held down by a moderation in the cost of both goods and services, which could ease fears that inflation pressures were rapidly building up. May 9 Wednesday 11:00AM New York / 1500 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 142-29/32 -0-15/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-88/256 -0-44/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.8475 1.8819 0.008 Six-month bills 2.005 2.0537 0.011 Two-year note 99-184/256 2.5218 0.009 Three-year note 99-220/256 2.6741 0.012 Five-year note 99-162/256 2.8296 0.023 Seven-year note 99-140/256 2.9473 0.025 10-year note 97-244/256 2.9929 0.025 30-year bond 97-60/256 3.1436 0.019 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.00 -2.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.25 0.00 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Dan Grebler)