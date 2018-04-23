TREASURIES-Supply, inflation worry lift U.S. 10-year yield to 4-year highs

* U.S. 10-year yield flirts with 3 percent threshold * U.S. to sell $96 billion in coupon-bearing debt * Long-term inflation gauges rise to highest since 2014 * Speculative net 10-year T-note shorts near 13-month high (Updates market action, adds quote, graphics) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. bond prices fell on Monday, with the 10-year yield hitting its highest in over four years amid worries about the growing supply of government debt and accelerating inflation as oil and commodity prices climb. Last week, speculators reloaded their bets that 10-year Treasury prices will fall to near their highest levels in about 13 months, Commodity Futures Trading Commission's commitments of traders data released on Friday showed. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell a combined $96 billion in coupon-bearing securities this week, starting with $32 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was 2.971 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Friday. It touched 2.998 percent earlier Monday, which was the highest since January 2014, Reuters data showed. "There are supply concerns. The auction sizes are getting bigger," said Larry Milstein, head of agency and government trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York. The Treasury has ramped up its borrowing to fund its operation following last year's massive tax overhaul and a two-year budget agreement reached in February. An expected jump in Treasuries supply is expected to lift long-term borrowing costs, not only for the government but also for consumers. The two-year yield was 2.474 percent, nearly 2 basis points higher on the day after hitting 2.478 percent earlier Monday, which was last seen in September 2008. A further sell-off in Treasuries steepened the yield curve from its flattest levels in over a decade set last week. The flattening move partly reflected some anxiety among traders on whether the U.S. economic expansion is running out of steam as expectations of more increases in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve might slow business and consumer spending and investment. Some fund managers expect the curve flattening trend to resume even if yields rise further. "The reversal is pretty minor so far. The (flattening) theme is still intact, but that doesn't mean long-end yields can't go up," said Gene Tannuzzo, senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in Minneapolis. Meanwhile, some market gauges of U.S. long-term inflation expectations hit their highest level in at least 3-1/2 years on Monday, Reuters data showed. The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, was 2.19 percent, touching its highest level since August 2014. Last week, global oil prices climbed to their highest levels since November 2014 on supply and geopolitical worries, boosting inflation expectations around the world, analysts said. On Monday, U.S. crude futures settled up 24 cents at $68.64 a barrel. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book of regional economic conditions, released on Wednesday, showed domestic prices grew across the United States in March through early April. April 23 Monday 3:05PM / 1905 Price US T BONDS JUN8 143 -0-3/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-88/256 -0-52/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.7925 1.8252 0.018 Six-month bills 1.9675 2.0143 0.005 Two-year note 99-148/256 2.4743 0.017 Three-year note 99-68/256 2.6331 0.019 Five-year note 98-138/256 2.819 0.028 Seven-year note 98-20/256 2.9331 0.028 10-year note 98-32/256 2.9714 0.020 30-year bond 97-68/256 3.1418 0.000 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -13.00 -0.50 spread (Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan in LONDON; editing by Sujata Rao, Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)