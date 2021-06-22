Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Ten-year Treasury yields dip; yield curve steepens

By David Randall

    NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasuries
yields inched lower on Tuesday after briefly popping above 1.5%
as rising inflation expectations steepened the yield curve for
the first time since June 15. 
    The spread between 5-year and 30-year Treasury yields rose
to 124.30 basis points, a day after hitting a low of 107.80,
while the spread between 2 and 10-year Treasury yields reached
123.86 basis points a day after touching its lowest levels since
February. 
    The yield curve - a measure of future inflation expectations
- had been narrowing since mid-May as investors bet the Federal
Reserve will act to clamp down on inflation as the global
economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. The central bank
surprised some market participants with its hawkish turn at its
policy meeting last week. 
    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak before Congress
on Tuesday afternoon, which investors will watching for further
clues into when the central bank will begin withdrawing its
support of the economy and how persistent it believes inflation
will be following the reopening of the economy.
    Several other key Fed officials will make appearances
throughout the week.            
    The 10-year yield eked down to 1.4784% after touching 1.509%
earlier in the day. Two-year yields, which are more sensitive to
interest rate changes, dropped to 0.2382% while long duration
30-year bond yields edged higher to 2.109%. 
    The Treasury market will likely remain volatile over the
summer as investors look ahead toward the Fed's annual symposium
at Jackson Hole, Wyoming in late August, analysts said. 
    "There remains a degree of collective disbelief in the
outright level of yields despite the Fed’s less dovish pivot and
the implication for the forward path of policy rates," said Ian
Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. 
    The Fed last week signaled a potentially tougher stance on
inflation and shifted projections for its first two rate hikes
into 2023, sparking a selloff in U.S. stocks, boosting the
dollar and flattening the Treasury yield curve in its fastest
re-shaping since March 2020, according to Citi analysts.
    The Treasury Department auctioned $60 billion in 2-year
notes Tuesday with a yield of 0.249%, a result that was largely
in line with Wall Street expectations. The auction results point
to continuing demand, which will likely mean that 2-year yields
are near the bottom of a new trading range, said Thomas 
money market economist at Jefferies LLC.
    "There is still a lot of cash floating around in the
front-end of the curve and although we may see 2s back up to the
higher end of the range, downside is pretty limited," he noted. 
    Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase window
on Monday took in a record $$791.6 billion in cash from 74
counterparties, a sign investors see few attractive options
available in a low-yield environment. 
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0425       0.0431    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.05         0.0507    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-200/256   0.2382    -0.016
 Three-year note               99-106/256   0.4483    -0.024
 Five-year note                99-112/256   0.8666    -0.019
 Seven-year note               100-40/256   1.2264    -0.010
 10-year note                  101-84/256   1.4801    -0.005
 20-year bond                  103-120/256  2.037     -0.002
 30-year bond                  105-224/256  2.109     0.003
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.75         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.00         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -3.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -33.50        -0.50    
 spread
