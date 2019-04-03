Bonds News
TREASURIES-Trade, Brexit hopes lift U.S. yields to 1-1/2-week highs

    * U.S., Chinese officials to meet in hopes for a trade deal
    * UK lawmakers approve first move to avert 'no-deal' Brexit
    * U.S. private jobs growth slowest since Sept 2017 -ADP 
    * U.S. services activity declines to weakest since Aug 2017
-ISM

    NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday to their highest in a week and a half, as hopes for a
trade deal between China and the United States and a
breakthrough for Brexit triggered a sell-off in the bond market.
    Strong economic data in China and Europe eased worries about
a global economic slowdown, reducing the safe-haven appeal of
U.S. government debt. But weaker-than-forecast U.S. data limited
selling in Treasuries.
    "Today's it's about China and trade. It's been a risk-on day
and it's hurt Treasuries," said Mary Anne Hurley, vice president
of fixed income at D.A. Davidson in Seattle.
    In late U.S. trading, yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes were 2.5133 percent, up 0.03 percentage point
from Tuesday. During the session, yields hit a 1-1/2 week peak
of 2.524 percent. 
    Their premium over three-month bill rates grew to
nearly 8.5 basis points from 4.5 basis points late on Tuesday.
    Last Thursday, 10-year yields fell below three-month rates
for the first time since 2007, stoking fears of a recession.
Such an inversion has preceded every economic downturn for 50
years.
    For now, investors focused on optimism for a successful
outcome in trade talks between White House and Beijing
officials.
    A possible end to the trade fight between the world's two
biggest economies will likely bolster stock prices and put more
upward pressure on bond yields, traders and analysts said.
    On Wall Street, the three major stock indexes
 moved higher with the S&P 500 gaining 0.14 percent.
    British lawmakers voted on Wednesday to approve the first
stage of legislation which would force Prime Minister Theresa
May to seek a delay to Brexit to prevent the risk of leaving the
European Union without a deal on April 12.
    May and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn met in a bid to
obtain parliamentary approval for an orderly exit for Britain
from the EU. 
    Upbeat overseas data also lifted investor sentiment. 
    The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI)
rose to 54.4, the highest since January 2018.
    Euro zone retail sales increased 0.4 percent in February,
more than the 0.2 percent gain forecast among analysts polled by
Reuters.
    Data on the U.S. economy, however, were dour by comparison.
    The Institute for Supply Management said its index on
activity among U.S. services industries fell to a 1-1/2 year low
in March, while ADP reported the private sector added 129,000
workers last month, the fewest since September 2017.

April 3 Wednesday 3:08PM New York / 1908 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN9               147-18/32    -24/32    
 10YR TNotes JUN9              123-132/256  -8/32     
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.385        2.433     -0.001
 Six-month bills               2.385        2.4543    0.002
 Two-year note                 99-216/256   2.3307    0.023
 Three-year note               100-62/256   2.2893    0.024
 Five-year note                99-28/256    2.315     0.025
 Seven-year note               98-248/256   2.4112    0.032
 10-year note                  100-248/256  2.5133    0.034
 30-year bond                  101-120/256  2.9258    0.040
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       18.10        0.95      
 30-year vs 5-year yield       61.00        2.00      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        11.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.75        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -2.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -25.75        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 
    
