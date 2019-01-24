TREASURIES-Trade, growth worries drag down U.S. bond yields

* U.S.'s Ross says U.S., China "miles and miles" apart on trade * ECB's Draghi says risk moved to downside * U.S. jobless claims fall to over 49-year low * U.S. to sell $113 bln in fixed-rate debt next week (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with the 10-year's yield hitting a one-week low, as anxiety about slowing global growth and trade tensions between China and the United States renewed safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt. Investor worries rose after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the world's two biggest economies are "miles and miles" from resolving their trade issues, although there is a fair chance of reaching a deal. Across the Atlantic, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi cautioned regional economic risks shifted to the downside and hinted the ECB would leave interest rates at record lows "through" the summer. Business growth in the euro zone weakened to its lowest reading since July 2013 in January, according to IHS Markit. "It's not just an European issue. We are talking about a global slowdown," said Stan Shipley, a strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. As other areas of the U.S. economy have weakened, the American jobs market has remained a bright spot. The Labor Department said first-time filings for unemployment benefits fell to 199,000 last week, the lowest level in more than 49 years. At 11:55 a.m. EST (1655 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 4.1 basis points lower at 2.714 percent. It hit a one-week low of 2.708 percent earlier Thursday. Two-year Treasury yields, which are sensitive to traders' view on Federal Reserve policy, were down 2.5 basis points at 2.566 percent. Interest rates futures implied traders expected a 18 percent chance the Fed to raise key lending rates by the end of 2019, down from 24 percent late on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell a combined $113 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year fixed-rate securities, the same amount it auctioned in December. It also will sell $20 billion in two-year floating-rate notes next week, up from $18 billion auctioned last month. January 24 Thursday 11:56AM New York / 1656 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 145-20/32 21/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 121-184/256 11/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.355 2.4018 -0.008 Six-month bills 2.445 2.5098 -0.003 Two-year note 99-223/256 2.5683 -0.023 Three-year note 99-226/256 2.541 -0.033 Five-year note 100-88/256 2.5501 -0.041 Seven-year note 100-8/256 2.6199 -0.045 10-year note 103-128/256 2.7157 -0.039 30-year bond 106-128/256 3.0416 -0.027 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 14.60 -0.90 30-year vs 5-year yield 49.00 0.70 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 14.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -18.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)