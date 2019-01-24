TREASURIES-Trade, growth worries drag U.S. bond yields lower

* U.S.'s Ross says U.S., China "miles and miles" apart on trade * ECB's Draghi says risk moved to downside * Euro zone business growth stalls in January - Markit * U.S. jobless claims fall to over 49-year low (Updates market action, adds background) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with the 10-year's yield hitting a one-week low, as anxiety about slowing global growth and trade tensions between China and the United States renewed safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt. Investor worries rose after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the world's two biggest economies are "miles and miles" from resolving their trade issues, although there is a fair chance of reaching a deal. Across the Atlantic, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi cautioned regional economic risks shifted to the downside and hinted the ECB would leave interest rates at record lows "through" the summer. Business growth in the euro zone weakened to its lowest reading since July 2013 in January, according to IHS Markit. As other areas of the U.S. economy have weakened, the American jobs market has remained a bright spot. The Labor Department said first-time filings for unemployment benefits fell to 199,000 last week, the lowest level in more than 49 years. At 10:20 a.m. EST (1520 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 3.2 basis points lower at 2.723 percent. It hit a one-week low of 2.708 percent earlier Thursday. January 24 Thursday 10:20AM New York / 1520 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 145-17/32 18/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 121-172/256 9/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.355 2.4018 -0.008 Six-month bills 2.445 2.5098 -0.003 Two-year note 99-221/256 2.5725 -0.019 Three-year note 99-224/256 2.5438 -0.030 Five-year note 100-82/256 2.5552 -0.036 Seven-year note 99-252/256 2.6273 -0.038 10-year note 103-116/256 2.721 -0.034 30-year bond 106-108/256 3.0455 -0.023 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 14.60 -0.85 30-year vs 5-year yield 49.00 0.55 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 14.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -18.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)