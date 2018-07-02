TREASURIES-Trade worries keep U.S. yield curve near flattest level since 2007

* Anxiety about German government adds safety bids for bonds * U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly rises -ISM * U.S. Treasuries post gain in Q2, pare year-to-date loss By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. yield curve held near its flattest level in over a decade on Monday as investors preferred longer-dated U.S. government debt over short-dated issues on worries that a global trade war would slow inflation and business activity worldwide. Anxiety about the viability of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government added safe-haven demand for U.S. and German government bonds, analysts said. At 10:19 a.m. (1419 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was little changed at 2.853 percent, while the 10-year German Bund yield was unchanged at 0.309 percent, Reuters data showed. The five-year to 30-year part of the U.S. yield curve stood at 24.4 basis points, a tad flatter than late on Friday. It hit 22.8 basis points on Friday, which was the flattest level since July 2007. "The path of least resistance is further flattening," said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. "There are more concerns about growth in the second half given (President Donald) Trump's trade policies." The European Union has warned the United States that imposing import tariffs on cars and car parts would harm the U.S. automotive industry and likely lead to counter-measures on $294 billion of U.S. exports. Escalating trade tensions are already being felt in Europe as a gauge of regional factory activity fell to an 18-month low in June. In addition to the trade row, European politicians are scrambling to address migrant policy. On Sunday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer offered to quit and his conservative Christian Social Union party threatened to impose new border controls, casting a shadow over Merkel's coalition. Growing trade frictions, however, have not yet hurt domestic manufacturers. U.S. factory activity unexpectedly beat analyst expectations in June, according to the Institute for Supply Management. Safe-haven demand tied to trade worries, together with signals from the European Central Bank to maintain an easy policy stance, produced positive total return of 0.10 percent for Treasuries in the second quarter. That pared their year-to-date loss to 1.08 percent, according to an index compiled by Bloomberg and Barclays. July 2 Monday 10:20AM New York / 1420 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 145-1/32 1/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-44/256 -1/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.89 1.9249 0.005 Six-month bills 2.07 2.1203 0.010 Two-year note 99-236/256 2.5404 0.012 Three-year note 99-252/256 2.6303 0.011 Five-year note 99-122/256 2.7379 0.007 Seven-year note 99-144/256 2.8194 0.002 10-year note 100-48/256 2.8528 0.002 30-year bond 102-204/256 2.9828 -0.002 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 31.10 -1.60 30-year vs 5-year yield 24.40 -0.55 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 15.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -5.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Paul Simao)