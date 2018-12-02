TREASURIES-Treasury futures sag as risk-on mood asserts on Trump-Xi trade detente

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury futures slipped as trading for the week ahead kicked off late on Sunday with investors back in a risk-taking mood after China and the United States agreed to shelve any new tariffs and reset discussions.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note futures contract dropped 5/32 of a point in early trading, indicating that yields on nominal Treasuries, which move in the opposite direction of prices, will rise when that trading begins later on Sunday. The 10-year note yield closed Friday just shy of 3 percent.

In equities, meanwhile, benchmark S&P 500 e-mini futures gained 1.6 percent when electronic trading began at 6 p.m. ET. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Sandra Maler)