TREASURIES-Treasury yields rise as Fed aids commercial paper market

By Karen Pierog March 17 - U.S. Treasury yields headed higher on Tuesday as Wall Street recorded gains after devastating losses and the Federal Reserve rode to the rescue of the stressed commercial paper market. Stocks rose a day after recording their biggest tumble since the crash of 1987 in the wake of the Fed's announcement it will relaunch financial crisis-era purchases of short-term corporate debt to thaw credit markets strained by the coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rose to 0.835%, up from 0.728% at Monday's close as risk appetite improved, reducing demand for safe-haven debt. Investors are hoping that the Fed's moves will ease credit issues for companies. "There's some confidence here that the end of the world will not happen, at least not this year," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "It seems to us that the monetary authorities moved very quickly to do what they could." Meanwhile, the New York Federal Reserve said it would offer up to $500 billion in overnight loans later on Tuesday for repurchase agreements, or repo. It is the central bank's latest effort to provide more liquidity to money markets during a period of high volatility related to the coronavirus. In an earlier overnight repo operation on Tuesday, the NY Fed accepted $142.65 billion in bids submitted out of a possible $500 billion. Yields on 30-year bonds were last at 1.409% from Monday's close of 1.324%. Two-year Treasury yields were trading at 0.424%. March 17 Tuesday 10:34AM New York / 1534 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.235 0.2391 -0.022 Six-month bills 0.27 0.2741 -0.013 Two-year note 101-92/256 0.4246 0.065 Three-year note 100-10/256 0.4868 0.050 Five-year note 102-194/256 0.5594 0.067 Seven-year note 102-110/256 0.7654 0.093 10-year note 106-80/256 0.8351 0.107 30-year bond 114-100/256 1.4088 0.085 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.00 -2.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -58.50 -2.75 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Nick Zieminski)