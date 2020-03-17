Bonds News
March 17, 2020 / 4:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-Treasury yields rise as Fed aids commercial paper market

Karen Pierog

4 Min Read

    By Karen Pierog
    March 17 - U.S. Treasury yields headed higher on Tuesday as
Wall Street recorded gains after devastating losses and the
Federal Reserve rode to the rescue of the stressed commercial
paper market.
    Stocks rose a day after recording their biggest tumble since
the crash of 1987 in the wake of the Fed's announcement it will
relaunch financial crisis-era purchases of short-term corporate
debt to thaw credit markets strained by the coronavirus
pandemic.
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rose
to 0.835%, up from 0.728% at Monday's close as risk appetite
improved, reducing demand for safe-haven debt. Investors are
hoping that the Fed's moves will ease credit issues for
companies. 
    "There's some confidence here that the end of the world will
not happen, at least not this year," said Stan Shipley, fixed
income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "It seems to us
that the monetary authorities moved very quickly to do what they
could."
    Meanwhile, the New York Federal Reserve said it would offer
up to $500 billion in overnight loans later on Tuesday for
repurchase agreements, or repo.
    It is the central bank's latest effort to provide more
liquidity to money markets during a period of high volatility
related to the coronavirus.
    In an earlier overnight repo operation on Tuesday, the NY
Fed accepted  $142.65 billion in bids submitted out of a
possible $500 billion. 
    Yields on 30-year bonds were last at 1.409% from
Monday's close of 1.324%.
    Two-year Treasury yields were trading at 0.424%.
    
March 17 Tuesday 10:34AM New York / 1534 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.235        0.2391    -0.022
 Six-month bills               0.27         0.2741    -0.013
 Two-year note                 101-92/256   0.4246    0.065
 Three-year note               100-10/256   0.4868    0.050
 Five-year note                102-194/256  0.5594    0.067
 Seven-year note               102-110/256  0.7654    0.093
 10-year note                  106-80/256   0.8351    0.107
 30-year bond                  114-100/256  1.4088    0.085
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         5.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.75        -1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.00        -2.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -58.50        -2.75    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Kate Duguid in New York and Karen Pierog in
Chicago
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below