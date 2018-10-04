TREASURIES-Two-day bond sell-off pushes benchmark yield to 7-year high

(Adds paragraphs on wage growth, analyst quotes, table) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The sell-off in U.S. Treasury bonds that on Wednesday sent yields to multi-year highs continued overnight, pushing the benchmark 10-year bond yield to its highest level since May 2011. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note on Thursday hit a high of 3.232 percent, as strong U.S. economic data released the day before raised prospects that the nonfarm payrolls report due out on Friday morning would come in stronger than expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note on Wednesday made its largest daily jump since the U.S. presidential election in November 2016, as U.S. service sector activity hit a 21-year high and ADP private payrolls data for September came in stronger than expected. Of particular interest in Friday's payroll report will be average hourly earnings. "That sense of the market’s rising discomfort about inflation risks leads me to expect the wage inflation reading within the U.S. nonfarm payrolls on Friday will be critical to the current sell-off," wrote Brian Daingerfield, macro strategist at NatWest Markets. Expectations for Friday's data may have risen too far. "It is possible we'll see some retracement of the recent sell-off if the data disappoints or even if it doesn't match the expectation for the potential for a very strong print, particularly in average hourly earnings," said Jon Hill, U.S. rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets. An index compiled by the Bank of America Merrill Lynch which broadly measures Treasury market prices posted its worst one-day price loss since March 2017 on Wednesday. Trading in the global rates market was three times its normal volume in the Asian session, which boosted the 30-year Japanese government bond yield to its highest level since February 2016, according to research from BMO Capital Markets. The benchmark German government bond also rose to its highest since May 2018. "We saw very large overnight volumes during both the Tokyo and London trading hours, which was a catch-up in foreign sovereign markets to the very large sell-off in U.S. Treasuries yesterday," said Hill. The reports on Wednesday are likely to keep the Fed on track to raise rates again in December and suggest the U.S. central bank's tightening policy is unlikely to end any time soon. The Fed increased rates last week for the third time this year. Yields rose further late on Wednesday following a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in which he said the U.S. economy can expand for "quite some time." October 4 Thursday 10:21AM New York / 1421 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 138-7/32 -0-9/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-4/256 -0-28/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.1825 2.225 0.002 Six-month bills 2.3525 2.4137 0.003 Two-year note 99-194/256 2.8762 0.016 Three-year note 99-104/256 2.9617 0.014 Five-year note 99-62/256 3.0399 0.016 Seven-year note 99-60/256 3.1228 0.015 10-year note 97-116/256 3.1776 0.017 30-year bond 93-172/256 3.3362 0.017 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -9.00 0.25 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Susan Thomas and Nick Zieminski)