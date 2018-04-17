TREASURIES-Two-year yields at decade high as data reflects solid Q1

By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - - Short-dated Treasury yields continued to rise on Tuesday, driving the yield curve to its flattest level in over a decade, as economic data from March supported further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in 2018. U.S. homebuilding increased more than expected in March amid a rebound in the construction of multi-family housing units, despite weakness in the single-family segment. The data followed a report Monday from the U.S. Commerce Department that showed retail sales in March rose 0.6 percent, after three months of declines. "We're closing out the quarter on more solid footing than we had seen in January and February," said John Herrmann, director of U.S. rates strategies at MUFG Securities in New York. "Even with the bad weather in March, the data has really strengthened, supporting the view that the Fed will most likely have to hike rates in June," said Herrmann. The spread between two- and 10-year Treasury bond yields hit 43.20 basis points, its lowest level since August 2007. The spread between five- and 30-year yields fell to 32.60 basis points, a low of more than a decade. The stability of short-term economic growth, however, may be threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies. The United States and China have threatened each other with tens of billions of dollars in tariffs in recent weeks, fanning worries of a full blown trade war that threatens global supply chains and investment plans. Threatening the story of American growth is "the persistent risk from the Trump administration ... which periodically comes up with policy suggestions that can run counter to U.S. growth in the short- to intermediate-term," said Herrmann. In addition to steady economic data, U.S. corporate earnings being reported this week indicate strength in the equity market, which is supportive of higher bond yields. Wall Street indexes rose on Tuesday as strong earnings from Netflix, Goldman Sachs and healthcare companies boosted optimism over what is expected to be the strongest earnings season in seven years. The benchmark 10-year government bond was last at 2.834 slightly above its last close at 2.832. The two-year yield was last up at 2.399, its highest level since August 2008. April 17 Tuesday 10:50AM New York / 1450 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 145-21/32 0-6/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 120-104/256 -0-16/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.75 1.7823 0.028 Six-month bills 1.9475 1.9942 0.002 Two-year note 99-184/256 2.3981 0.021 Three-year note 99-138/256 2.5359 0.017 Five-year note 99-30/256 2.6915 0.008 Seven-year note 98-244/256 2.7916 0.008 10-year note 99-76/256 2.8322 0.000 30-year bond 99-164/256 3.0182 -0.012 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 29.25 -1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 23.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -12.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Nick Zieminski)