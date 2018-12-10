Bonds News
December 10, 2018 / 5:05 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall in line with UK market on Brexit worries

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

5 Min Read

    * U.S. 10-year yields fall to lowest since late August
    * U.S. 30-year yields drop to 3-month low
    * UK's May abandons vote on Brexit deal
    * Focus on U.S. inflation this week

 (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned
lower on Monday, as investors worried about Brexit turmoil
spreading to other assets, after Britain's Prime Minister
Theresa May abandoned a parliamentary vote on her deal to exit
the European Union.
    UK 10-year yields fell to 1.16 percent, the
lowest since late May. U.S. yields, after trading mostly higher,
fell in sympathy.
    U.S. 30-year yields dropped to three-month lows, while those
on benchmark 10-year notes slid to their lowest since late
August.
    May said she was delaying a planned vote on Tuesday on her
Brexit deal as she expected it to be rejected. 
    She said she would ask the EU for more "reassurances" over
the main bone of contention: a "backstop" to ensure no hard
border on the island of Ireland, which her critics say means
Britain could end up indefinitely subject to EU rules after it
leaves.
    "The rally in Treasuries is presumably Brexit related," said
Lou Brien, market strategist, at DRW Trading. 
    "Part of the weakness in stocks which has affected
Treasuries is technical in nature, and part of it is the
incredible uncertainty in the UK, which has added to the already
uncertain situation here in the U.S.," he added.
    The 5-year and 30-year yield curve flattened
somewhat on Monday, after two sessions of steepening. The
flatter yield curve reflects growing uncertainty about
geopolitical risks, analysts said.
    Aside from Brexit, investors worried about China.
    The arrest of Chinese company Huawei Technologies'         
chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada has threatened to
derail a U.S.-China trade deal. 
    Meng's arrest has unsettled global markets as investors
worry it could halt attempts to ease trade tensions between the
United States and China.
    On the economic front, analysts are looking to U.S.
inflation data this week, which could determine the pace of
future rate hikes.
    Since late October, 10-year yields have fallen more than 20
basis points amid a mixed set of economic data, the latest being
a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
    "It's U.S. inflation week and I can't remember a time when
inflation numbers are as widely anticipated as jobs numbers," 
said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in
New York.
    He still expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates
at next week's monetary policy meeting, but after that, it's
anybody's guess.
    Shipley added that the market has reduced its rate hike
forecasts for next year, with just one or two priced in, from
original expectations of three to four.
    In midday trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 2.841
percent, from 2.85 percent late on Friday. Earlier,
they fell to a near four-month low.
    U.S. 30-year bond yields fell to 3.119 percent,
from 3.143 percent on Friday, after earlier dropping to 3.103
percent, a three-month trough.
    On the short end, U.S. two-year yields were down at 2.704 
percent, compared with Friday's 2.711 percent.
    
      December 10 Monday 11:47AM New York / 1647 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.34         2.3858    -0.010
 Six-month bills               2.475        2.5403    0.000
 Two-year note                 100-22/256   2.7047    -0.006
 Three-year note               100-118/256  2.7098    -0.008
 Five-year note                100-216/256  2.6923    -0.004
 Seven-year note               100-186/256  2.7596    -0.003
 10-year note                  102-104/256  2.8449    -0.005
 30-year bond                  104-216/256  3.1246    -0.018
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        13.50        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.50        -1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.00        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -15.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Susan Thomas)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.