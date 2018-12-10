Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. yields flat to slightly up in choppy trading

    NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were
little changed to slightly higher on Monday in choppy trading as
investors digested potentially destabilizing events such as
Brexit turmoil and the U.S.-China trade conflict.
    Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds, however, fell, with the 5-year
and 30-year yield curve flattening a bit after
two days of steepening. The flatter yield curve reflects growing
uncertainty about geopolitical risks, analysts said.
    "We're seeing yields a bit mixed today, but the overall bias
is still to buy Treasuries," said Stan Shipley, fixed income
strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York.
    He noted that there is a lot of uncertainty in the market on
both the geopolitical and U.S. economic fronts.
    Brexit concerns, for one, have spread to the U.S. Treasury
market, putting a bid on the long end of the curve.
    British Prime Minister Theresa May abruptly decided on
Monday to pull a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, throwing
Britain's plan to leave the European Union up in the air on the
eve of the vote after repeated warnings from lawmakers she faced
a rout.
    The arrest of Chinese company Huawei Technologies'         
chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada has threatened to
derail a U.S.-China trade deal. 
    China has strongly criticized the detention and demanded her
immediate release, threatening "consequences" for Canada if it
does not. Her arrest has unsettled global markets as investors
worry it could halt attempts to ease trade tensions between the
United States and China.
    On the economic front, analysts are looking to U.S.
inflation data this week that could determine the pace of future
rate hikes.
    Since late October, 10-year yields have fallen more than 20
basis points amid a mixed set of economic data, the latest being
a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
    "It's U.S. inflation week and I can't remember a time when
inflation numbers are as widely anticipated as jobs numbers,"
Evercore's Shipley said.
    He still expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates
at next week's monetary policy meeting, but after that, it's
anybody's guess.
    Shipley added that the market has reduced its rate hike
forecasts for next year, with just one or two priced in, from
original expectations of three to four.
    In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields were little
changed at 2.859 percent, from 2.85 percent late on
Friday.
    U.S. 30-year bond yields fell to 3.13 percent,
from 3.143 percent on Friday.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields were up
at 2.721  percent, compared with Friday's 2.711 percent
.
    
