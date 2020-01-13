TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as traders look to trade agreement

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Monday as traders shifted attention away from Middle East tensions and toward the expected signing of a trade deal between the United States and China. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.7 basis points in morning trading to 1.8441%, reflecting increased appetite for risk as U.S. corporations start to report fourth-quarter earnings this week. Euro zone government bond yields were also up on Monday ahead of the signing of a U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal expected on Wednesday, a major step in ending a dispute that threatened to hammer global growth and boosted demand for safer assets such as bonds. "The market has found at least a short-term comfort area," said Justin Lederer, a Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury analyst. Yields on 10-year bonds fell last week as the United States and Iran appeared headed toward continuing military conflict and drove investors toward safer assets, then recovered as the risk appeared to diminish. Protests in Iran against the country's clerical rulers since the weekend underscore that many political uncertainties remain. But that drama is focused within Iran and at least from a global financial standpoint, the tensions are "definitely subsiding, at least for now," Lederer said. Wall Street reached record highs last week despite an underwhelming December jobs report. Investors this week will focus on fourth-quarter earnings from major U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co starting Tuesday. Analysts expect profits at S&P 500 companies to drop 0.6% in a second straight quarterly decline, according to Refinitiv IBES data, partly due to a strong quarter a year ago and also because of a drag from energy and industrials, which have borne the brunt of the trade war. The two-year yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point to 1.5761% in Monday morning trading. January 13 Monday 9:28AM New York / 1428 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.515 1.5458 0.008 Six-month bills 1.5175 1.5544 0.007 Two-year note 100-24/256 1.5761 0.004 Three-year note 99-186/256 1.5937 0.008 Five-year note 100-124/256 1.6479 0.012 Seven-year note 99-236/256 1.7619 0.017 10-year note 99-40/256 1.8441 0.017 30-year bond 101-124/256 2.3058 0.021 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.00 -0.25 spread