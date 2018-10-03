TREASURIES-Upbeat data propel U.S. yields to multi-year highs

* ISM U.S. services activity index records 21-year high * U.S. companies add 230,000 workers in Sept, most since February * Fed's Powell sees ongoing U.S. growth for "quite some time" * U.S. yield curve moves to steepest in two months (Adds move on yield curve, table) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped to multi-year peaks on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield reaching a seven-year high after economic data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again in December and beyond. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note made its largest daily jump since the U.S. presidential election in November 2016, as U.S. service sector activity hit a 21-year high and ADP private payrolls data for September came in stronger than expected. Wednesday's market rout was compounded by technical selling when major yield levels were breached, analysts said. “As we break to new multi-year highs, it is the question on the mind of the market - whether this is the beginning of a massive shift higher," said Brian Daingerfield, macro strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. The upbeat reports on Wednesday are likely to keep the Fed on track to raise rates again in December and suggest the U.S. central bank's tightening policy is unlikely to end any time soon. The Fed increased rates last week for the third time this year. Yields were on the move again late on Wednesday following a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in which he said the U.S. economy can expand for "quite some time." Late Wednesday, Powell said the Fed may raise rates above an estimated "neutral" setting as the "remarkably positive" U.S. economy continues to grow. His remarks touched off a late round of bond selling, pushing longer-dated yields back to their earlier highs. At the long end of the curve, the 30-year bond yield rose more than 12.5 basis points to 3.342 percent, its highest since September 2014. Benchmark 10-year government note yields, which reflect the market's view on the overall health of the economy, were up nearly 12 basis points at 3.183 percent, the highest since June 2011. The jump in longer-dated yields steepened the curve. The spread between two- and 10-year yields grew to 30.50 basis points, the widest in two months. Technical factors also contributed to the rise in 10- and 30-year yields. Traders may have positioned to automatically sell at certain pre-determined yield levels. The yield on the 2-year note, which reflects market expectations of interest rate hikes, rose to 2.876 percent, its highest since June 2008, when it topped 3 percent. Yields on the 3- and 5-year notes rose to their highest since December 2007 and October 2008, respectively. The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing activity index jumped last month to its highest since August 1997. This suggests September's nonfarm payrolls could surprise on the upside when the government publishes its more comprehensive employment report on Friday. Private payrolls rose by 230,000 jobs in September, the largest gain since February, the ADP National Employment Report showed, after an upwardly revised 168,000 increase in August. October 3 Wednesday 5:56PM New York / 2156 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 138-16/32 0/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-32/256 0/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.18 2.2225 0.000 Six-month bills 2.3525 2.4139 0.011 Two-year note 99-194/256 2.876 0.061 Three-year note 99-102/256 2.9643 0.084 Five-year note 99-60/256 3.0415 0.099 Seven-year note 99-52/256 3.1278 0.116 10-year note 97-108/256 3.1813 0.125 30-year bond 93-172/256 3.3362 0.129 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 30.50 5.70 30-year vs 5-year yield 28.80 2.40 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -9.25 -1.00 spread (Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and James Dalgleish)