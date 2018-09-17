TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year, 30-year yields hit 4-month high on rate outlook

* U.S. 2-year yields hit 10-year high

* Market continues to price in multiple hikes in 2018, 2019

* But 10-year yields may not sustain 3 percent level-analyst (Recasts, adds comments, byline, updates prices)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Monday on growing expectations the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates a few more times this year after recent data showed wages spiking last month, elevating concerns about inflation.

Yields on the 10-year touched 3.022 percent, the highest level since late May. U.S. 30-year yields also hit a four-month peak of 3.159 percent, while 2-year yields soared to 2.799 percent, the strongest level in 10 years.

Global trade concerns have been on the back burner as investors focused on interest rate expectations.

“There has been continued sentiment that the Fed will continue to hike rates until December because of stronger wages and more concern about inflation,” said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Data showed that U.S. wages in August posted their largest annual increase in more than nine years, rising 0.4 percent, or 10 cents. That raised the annual increase in wages to 2.9 percent in August, the largest gain since June 2009.

The Fed’s recent rhetoric has also turned hawkish, analysts said.

“We’ve been tracking a nuanced shift in Fed communication where FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) members who previously leaned dovish in their communication are growing some talons and are not only signaling hawkish intentions, but knowingly doing so without an anticipation of upside inflation risk,” said BMO Capital Markets in a research note on Monday.

The market has also started to factor in U.S. interest rate increases next year, although the probability is still under 50 percent.

In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields were last at 3.007 percent, compared with 2.994 percent late on Friday.

DRW’s Brien said he doesn’t believe that the 10-year note can sustain the 3.0 percent yield because he thinks there is not much wage inflation still.

U.S. 30-year yields were at 3.144 percent, from Friday’s 3.132 percent.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields last traded at 2.790 percent, from 2.782 percent last Friday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Andrea Ricci)