TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield dips under 3 pct before 7-year auction

* U.S. seen selling 7-year note at highest yield in 8 years * Fall in core capital goods offset advance trade, jobless data * ECB's Draghi plays down recent soft data on euro zone economy (Updates market action, adds quote, table) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with the 10-year yield dipping below 3 percent as buyers emerged following a week-long sell-off spurred by concerns about rising inflation and growing borrowing by the U.S. government. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the final part of this week's fixed-rate coupon-bearing supply that brings its total to $96 billion. "This is a consolidation phase for the market," said Larry Dyer, head of U.S. rates strategy at HSBC Securities USA Inc. in New York. "We need bond-bearish data to justify a further jump in yields." Thursday's economic figures showed the U.S. economy remains on a steady growth path but far from firing on all cylinders. That supported the view the Federal Reserve would stick to its gradual pace of rate increases and domestic inflation would stay muted, though edging closer to the Fed's 2 percent goal. The Commerce Department said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, slipped 0.1 percent last month. On the other hand, it said the advance goods trade deficit contracted sharply to $68.04 billion last month from $75.88 billion, reducing the drag on first-quarter economic growth. Moreover, the Labor Department said first-time applications for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in over 48 years last week. Overseas, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi downplayed traders' concerns about recent softness in the euro zone economy, leaving the door open to end the ECB's 2.55 trillion euro bond purchase program later this year. At 10:34 a.m. (1434 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield was down 3.6 basis points at 2.988 percent. It touched 3.035 percent on Wednesday, which was its highest since January 2014, Reuters data showed. The two-year yield was marginally lower at 2.484 percent after peaking at 2.508 percent the prior day, a level last seen in September 2008. The 30-year yield was down 3.5 basis points at 3.175 percent. It reached a two-month high at 3.219 percent on Wednesday. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming seven-year note supply to sell at a yield of 2.941 percent, which would be the highest at a seven-year auction since April 2010, according to Tradeweb data. April 26 Thursday 10:35AM EDT/ 1435 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 142-13/32 0-21/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-84/256 0-64/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.8 1.8332 -0.021 Six-month bills 1.97 2.0173 -0.013 Two-year note 99-202/256 2.4837 -0.004 Three-year note 99-76/256 2.6227 -0.013 Five-year note 99-180/256 2.8141 -0.026 Seven-year note 98-12/256 2.9385 -0.033 10-year note 97-252/256 2.9884 -0.036 30-year bond 96-164/256 3.175 -0.033 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.00 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -12.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)