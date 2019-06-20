Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield falls below 2% after Fed rate cut outlook

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year
Treasury yields on Thursday dropped below 2% for the first time
in more than 2-1/2 years, while other maturities fell to
multi-year lows as well, a day after the Federal Reserve flagged
interest rate cuts as early as next month.
    U.S. 30-year yields likewise plunged to their lowest since
October 2016, while those on two-year notes slid to their
weakest level since mid-November 2017.
    The Fed on Wednesday signaled interest rate cuts beginning
as early as July, saying it is ready to battle growing global
and domestic economic risks given rising trade tensions and weak
inflation.
    "The statement indicated the Fed no longer insists on a
pause or patience, providing an open ear to doves at upcoming
meetings. Also critical ... acknowledgment that inflation
pressures are muted," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist,
at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
    "As difficult as it might be to imagine, rates are also free
to fall further," he added.
    In morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to
1.995% from 2.027% late on Wednesday. Earlier in the
global session, 10-year yields fell to 1.974%.
    Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds dropped to 2.52%,
from 2.54% on Wednesday. They fell as low as 2.48%, the lowest
since late October 2016.
    At the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields slid to
1.696%, the lowest since mid-November 2017, from Wednesday's 
1.766%. They were last at 1.716%.
    U.S. data showing factory activity in the mid-Atlantic
region stalling in June, likely a result of recent trade tension
 between the United States and China, also added to the pressure
on yields.
    The U.S. current account deficit was also wider than
expected at anticipated at -$130.4 billion in the first quarter,
another black mark for the economy.
    "Overall, a concerning round of data that confirms the
Treasury market rally rather than extending it," said Ian
Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, at BMO Capital Markets in
New York.
    Fed funds futures implied traders saw a 100% chance the Fed
would cut the target range on short-term interest rates by a
quarter point to 2.00%-2.25% in six weeks, CME Group's FedWatch
showed.
    Futures traders also priced a 67% possibility the Fed would
lower short-term rates by 75 basis points by year-end.
    
      June 20 Thursday 10:08AM New York / 1408 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.1          2.1463    -0.036
 Six-month bills               2            2.054     -0.075
 Two-year note                 100-197/256  1.7203    -0.046
 Three-year note               100-56/256   1.6745    -0.033
 Five-year note                101-62/256   1.7366    -0.031
 Seven-year note               101-176/256  1.8647    -0.024
 10-year note                  103-84/256   2.0026    -0.024
 30-year bond                  107-60/256   2.5286    -0.011
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         1.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         0.50        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -2.75        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -7.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -33.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
