NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields their highest in four months on Monday, tracking gains in other major government debt markets.

Yields on the 10-year touched 3.018 percent, the highest level since late May, compared with 2.994 percent late on Friday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)