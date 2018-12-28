Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield hovers at 8-month lows as Wall Street stays volatile

    NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on
Friday with 10-year yields hovering near eight-month lows as
Wall Street remained volatile, with investors anxious about the
economy and turmoil in Washington including a partial government
shutdown.
    The year-end stampede into safe-haven Treasuries has pushed
the $15.5 trillion sector toward its biggest monthly rally in
2-1/2 years, on track to bring it into positive territory for
2018, according to an index compiled by Bloomberg and Barclays.
    "It's been a move in risk reduction. Treasuries have always
served that role. There's a lot of chaos out there," said Jerry
Paul, senior vice president of fixed income at ICON Advisers in
Denver.
    Wall Street tacked on gains on Friday, building on a late
rally on Thursday. Earlier in the volatile week, the benchmark
S&P 500 index touched a 20-month low. Then on Wednesday,
the S&P 500, the Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq
 logged their biggest daily jump in nearly a decade.

    In a sign the stock market might stabilize, U.S. fund
investors shifted $5.2 billion into equity mutual funds and ETFs
for the first time in six weeks, according to research service
firm Lipper late on Thursday.
    Investors also added $4.2 billion in to Treasury funds in
the week ended Dec. 26, the most since February 2015, Lipper
data showed.
    Signs of softening business activity and a flat Treasury
yield curve have raised concerns the U.S. economy might enter a
recession in late 2019. Those worries have stoked bets the
Federal Reserve might stop raising interest rates, analysts
said.
    Domestic pending home sales unexpectedly fell by 0.7 percent
in November, while the Chicago Purchasing Management Index
slipped in December.
    Trade tensions between China and the United States have
added to worries about corporate profits and the economy.
    Still some investors reckoned a tight U.S. labor market and
the massive federal tax cut enacted a year ago would provide an
adequate boost for the economy going into 2019.
    "The economy has too much going for it to have a recession,"
said James Sarni, senior portfolio manager with Payden & Rygel
in Los Angeles.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 0.3
basis point at 2.740 percent after touching 2.720 percent on
Wednesday, which was the lowest level since April 2.
    Two-year yields retested 2.526 percent earlier
Friday, which was the lowest since July 2. They were marginally
lower at 2.534 percent.   
    As of Thursday, the Treasury sector, tracked by Bloomberg
and Barclays, had generated a total return of 1.88 percent in
December, on track for its strongest monthly performance since
June 2016 when it produced a 2.21 percent gain.
    The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. EST (1900
GMT) on Monday on New Year's Eve and stay shut on Tuesday for
New Year's Day. 
