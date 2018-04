NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday with benchmark 10-year yield rising above 3 percent for a second day as worries about growing federal borrowing spurred a fresh wave of selling in the bond market.

At 8:34 a.m. (1234 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield was up 4 basis points at 3.024 percent after touching 3.033 percent earlier Wednesday, which was the highest since January 2014, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)