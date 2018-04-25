TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield rises above 3 pct on supply worries

* U.S. 10-year yield on track to break towards 2011 peaks * U.S. seen selling 5-year notes at highest yield since 2008 * U.S. 2-year yield climbs above 2.5 pct, highest since Sept. 2008 (Updates market action, adds quote, table) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yield edged above 3 percent on Wednesday as jitters about growing federal borrowing spurred more selling in the U.S. government bonds, paving the path for it to visit levels not seen since July 2011. The expected surge in government debt issuance stemmed from the revenue shortfall as a result of the massive tax overhaul last December and increased spending linked to the budget agreement inked in February. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $17 billion in 2-year floating-rate notes at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT), following by a $35 billion auction of 5-year securities at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). Wednesday's Treasury sales followed mediocre demand for $32 billion of a new 2-year issue. The Treasury will sell $29 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday. Increased government borrowing, together with inflation concerns due to rising commodity prices and bets on further rate increases from the Federal Reserve, have touched off the current bond market sell-off, analysts said. It is unclear where bond yields would peak as their rise has unnerved Wall Street and holders of risky assets. "This market is not ready to capitulate," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. While the 10-year yield's break above 3 percent has grabbed the most market attention, the 5-year maturity may be epicenter of the current selloff, he said. "It's the unrelenting pressure on the 5-years (Treasury) and that's cascading across other parts of the curve," Vogel said. At 9:55 a.m. (1345 GMT), 5-year Treasury yield was up 2 basis points at 2.833 percent after rising to 2.854 percent earlier Wednesday, which was its highest since August 2009. Traders expected the upcoming 5-year issue to fetch a yield of 2.835 percent, which would be the highest yield at a 5-year auction since September 2008. The 10-year yield was over 2 basis points higher than late Tuesday at 3.009 percent. If it were to climb above 3.04 percent, which was its peak in January 2014, it will likely move into a territory last seen in the summer of 2011, analysts said. Two-year yield reached 2.508 percent, its highest level since September 2008 before retreating to 2.492 percent, up 1 basis point from late Tuesday. April 25 Wednesday 10:05AM EDT/ 1405 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 142-1/32 -0-16/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-36/256 -0-48/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.82 1.8538 -0.013 Six-month bills 1.985 2.033 -0.008 Two-year note 99-198/256 2.4919 0.011 Three-year note 99-62/256 2.6418 0.020 Five-year note 98-122/256 2.8331 0.022 Seven-year note 97-228/256 2.9638 0.028 10-year note 97-200/256 3.0127 0.030 30-year bond 96-84/256 3.1917 0.023 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -12.75 0.75 spread (Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Jonathan Oatis)