TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield sinks below 2% after Fed signals rate cut

(Adds fresh comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields on Thursday dropped below 2% for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years, while other maturities fell to multiyear lows as well, a day after the Federal Reserve flagged interest rate cuts as early as next month. U.S. 30-year yields likewise plunged to their lowest since October 2016, while those on two-year notes slid to their weakest level since mid-November 2017. Growing tensions with Iran added to the bid in Treasuries as well. The United States is pursuing a campaign to isolate Iran to contain its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and limit its role in regional wars. But the interest rate outlook has been the primary focus. The Fed on Wednesday signaled cuts as early as July and by as much as half a percentage point, saying it was ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks amid rising trade tensions and weak inflation. "The statement indicated the Fed no longer insists on a pause or patience, providing an open ear to doves at upcoming meetings. Also critical ... acknowledgment that inflation pressures are muted," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist, at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 2.0% from 2.027% late on Wednesday. Earlier in the global session, 10-year yields fell to 1.974%, the lowest since November 2016. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds slipped to 2.53%, from 2.54% on Wednesday. They fell as low as 2.48%, a level last touched in late October 2016. At the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields slid to 1.696%, the lowest since mid-November 2017, from Wednesday's 1.766%. They were last at 1.73%. "The near-term bias is toward lower yields because we have a few risk events to get through, such as the G20 meeting and overall just digesting the dovish Fed," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. "I think the focus from now on is inflation and inflation expectations," she added. U.S. data showing factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region stalling in June, likely a result of recent trade tension between the United States and China, also added to the pressure on yields. The U.S. current account deficit was also wider than expected at anticipated at -$130.4 billion in the first quarter, another black mark for the economy. Fed funds futures traders saw a 100% chance the Fed would cut interest rates by a quarter point to 2.00%-2.25% next month, and a 67% possibility of a 75 basis-point easing by year-end CME Group's FedWatch showed. Thursday, June 20, at 1446 EDT (1846 GMT): Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.09 2.136 -0.046 Six-month bills 1.9875 2.041 -0.088 Two-year note 100-193/256 1.7284 -0.038 Three-year note 100-52/256 1.6799 -0.027 Five-year note 101-60/256 1.7382 -0.030 Seven-year note 101-180/256 1.8623 -0.027 10-year note 103-88/256 2.0009 -0.026 30-year bond 107-56/256 2.5293 -0.011 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 2.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 1.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.50 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)