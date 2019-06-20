Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield sinks below 2% after Fed signals rate cut

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year
Treasury yields on Thursday dropped below 2% for the first time
in more than 2-1/2 years, while other maturities fell to
multiyear lows as well, a day after the Federal Reserve flagged
interest rate cuts as early as next month.
    U.S. 30-year yields likewise plunged to their lowest since
October 2016, while those on two-year notes slid to their
weakest level since mid-November 2017.
    Growing tensions with Iran added to the bid in Treasuries as
well. The United States is pursuing a campaign to isolate Iran
to contain its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and limit
its role in regional wars.
    But the interest rate outlook has been the primary focus. 
    The Fed on Wednesday signaled cuts as early as July and by
as much as half a percentage point, saying it was ready to
battle growing global and domestic economic risks amid rising
trade tensions and weak inflation.
    "The statement indicated the Fed no longer insists on a
pause or patience, providing an open ear to doves at upcoming
meetings. Also critical ... acknowledgment that inflation
pressures are muted," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist,
at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
    In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to
2.0% from 2.027% late on Wednesday. Earlier in the
global session, 10-year yields fell to 1.974%, the lowest since
November 2016.
    Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds slipped to 2.53%,
from 2.54% on Wednesday. They fell as low as 2.48%, a level last
touched in late October 2016.
    At the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields slid to
1.696%, the lowest since mid-November 2017, from Wednesday's 
1.766%. They were last at 1.73%.
    "The near-term bias is toward lower yields because we have a
few risk events to get through, such as the G20 meeting and
overall just digesting the dovish Fed," said Subadra Rajappa,
head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
    "I think the focus from now on is inflation and inflation
expectations," she added.
    U.S. data showing factory activity in the mid-Atlantic
region stalling in June, likely a result of recent trade tension
 between the United States and China, also added to the pressure
on yields.
    The U.S. current account deficit was also wider than
expected at anticipated at -$130.4 billion in the first quarter,
another black mark for the economy.
    Fed funds futures traders saw a 100% chance the Fed would
cut interest rates by a quarter point to 2.00%-2.25% next month,
 and a 67% possibility of a 75 basis-point easing by year-end
CME Group's FedWatch showed.
    
      Thursday, June 20, at 1446 EDT (1846 GMT):
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.09         2.136     -0.046
 Six-month bills               1.9875       2.041     -0.088
 Two-year note                 100-193/256  1.7284    -0.038
 Three-year note               100-52/256   1.6799    -0.027
 Five-year note                101-60/256   1.7382    -0.030
 Seven-year note               101-180/256  1.8623    -0.027
 10-year note                  103-88/256   2.0009    -0.026
 30-year bond                  107-56/256   2.5293    -0.011
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         2.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         1.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -2.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -6.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -33.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Richard Chang)
