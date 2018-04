NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields trimmed their earlier fall on Friday with the 10-year yield remaining below 3 percent following the government’s reading of a stronger-than-forecast 2.3 percent increase in economic growth in the first quarter.

At 8:43 a.m. (1443 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 0.9 basis point at 2.981 percent, while two-year note yield was 0.8 basis point higher at 2.496 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)