TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield tops 3 pct as economy shows resilience

* Rising yields seen posing trouble for stocks, risky assets * U.S. consumer confidence bounces, new home sales gain * U.S. 2-year yield rise to 2.5 pct, highest since Sept. 2008 * U.S. sells $32 bln 2-year fixed-rate note to mediocre demand (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3 percent for the first time in more than four years on Tuesday, reflecting the durability of the U.S. economic expansion and stoking views the three-decade-old bull market in bonds is coming to an end. The bond market sell-off since late last week stemmed from inflation worries caused by rising commodity prices and growing Treasury supply, as well as bets the Federal Reserve would further raise key borrowing costs, analysts said. "That we're at a point that we can start to sustain some rises in bond yields speaks to confidence in the economy. And that's what is really critical at this point is to follow the Fed's lead in terms of talking about policy normalization," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee. Tuesday's data on U.S. consumer confidence and new home sales, both stronger in April, bolstered the case the economy will continue to grow in the coming quarters. Some analysts argued that rising bond yields, which mortgage and other loan rates are based on, would increase borrowing costs for consumers, undoing much of the expected benefits from last year's U.S. tax overhaul. Banks and other companies also have seen their short-term borrowing costs rise due to the Fed's rate hikes. The ten-year yield's brief breach above 3 percent added to Wall Street's woes on Tuesday. The three major U.S. stock indexes were down more than 1 percent in late trading. "We are heading in a direction that is uncomfortable for other assets that have benefited from a low-rate environment," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 2 basis points to 2.994 percent after rising to 3.003 percent, which was the highest since January 2014. The two-year yield touched 2.500 percent, which was last seen in September 2008 before subsiding to 2.470 percent, down 0.4 basis point on the day. Analysts are not sure how much further the 10-year yield will climb. If the 10-year yield were to rise to 3.25 or higher, investors may shift more money into Treasuries from stocks and other risky assets. If it were to stall at current levels, investors will likely stick with their current allocations, analysts said. On the supply front, the Treasury Department sold $32 billion in two-year notes in mediocre demand at a yield of 2.498 percent, the highest since July 2008. It will offer $35 billion of five-year securities on Wednesday along with $17 billion in two-year floating-rate notes. It will auction $29 billion of seven-year debt on Thursday. April 24 Tuesday 3:00PM / 1900 Price US T BONDS JUN8 142-16/32 -0-15/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-76/256 -0-8/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.8325 1.8667 0.042 Six-month bills 1.9925 2.0407 0.003 Two-year note 99-150/256 2.4704 -0.004 Three-year note 99-74/256 2.625 -0.008 Five-year note 98-142/256 2.8157 -0.003 Seven-year note 98-8/256 2.9408 0.005 10-year note 98 2.9864 0.013 30-year bond 96-180/256 3.1717 0.029 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -13.50 -0.50 spread