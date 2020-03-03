TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields tumble to record low after Fed's emergency cut

* Fed cuts rates by 50 basis points * U.S. yield curve steepens * Rates futures raise bets for another cut in April (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to a record low on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 50 basis points in an emergency move to ease the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus. U.S. yields were down across the board after the Fed action. In a statement, the central bank said it was cutting rates to a target range of 1.00% to 1.25%. "The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," it said in a statement. The coronavirus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has spread around the world, with more new cases outside China than inside. It has hit sports events, trade exhibitions, concerts, book fairs, prayer meetings and other large gatherings worldwide. Investors expected the Fed to cut interest rates after the Fed issued a statement late on Friday. But they did not expect it to move so quickly, ahead of a scheduled monetary policy meeting later this monnth. "The bond market response suggests more cuts are coming from the Fed," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies in New York. "Since the Fed started targeting the fed funds rate, every time the Fed has an inter-meeting action, it has had the same action at the upcoming scheduled meeting," he added. The rates future market has raised bets for another cut at the April policy meeting. In midday trading, U.S. 10-year yields fell to 1.047%, from 1.088% late on Monday. Earlier in the session, 10-year yields hit a record low of 1.022%. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were little changed at 1.647%, from 1.645% on Monday. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to 0.758% from Monday's 0.878%. The yield curve steepened after the Fed announcement, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year widening to 29 basis points from 25.8 basis points on Monday. "The biggest takeaway from here is the steepening of the curve, the 2s/10s jumped almost 7 basis points," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "It's a big, big steepening here," he said. John Herrmann, rates strategist at MUFG Securities in New York, said his firm's models continue to forecast another 25- basis-point cut by the policy meeting next month, and possibly another cut after that meeting. March 3 Tuesday 12:36 PM New York/1736 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.965 0.9835 -0.186 Six-month bills 0.8875 0.9039 -0.123 Two-year note 100-190/256 0.7484 -0.078 Three-year note 101-206/256 0.7553 -0.073 Five-year note 101-152/256 0.7985 -0.066 Seven-year note 101-76/256 0.9329 -0.063 10-year note 104-88/256 1.0393 -0.049 30-year bond 108-128/256 1.6397 -0.005 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -39.25 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)