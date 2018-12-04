Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. 2-to-3 year yield curve inverts for 1st time in over a decade

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. two-year Treasury yields rose above three-year Treasury yields on Tuesday for the first time in more than a decade as traders piled on bets the Federal Reserve might be close to ending its rate-hike campaign.

At 8:51 a.m. (1351 GMT), the spread between two-year and three-year yields was -0.10 basis point, marking the first yield inversion between these two maturities since January 2008, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)

