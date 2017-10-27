TREASURIES-U.S. 2-year note touches fresh 9-year high after GDP data

* U.S. Q3 GDP rises 3.0 pct, better than expected * Fed on track to raise rates in December * U.S. 30-year bond yield falls (Updates prices, adds analyst comments, byline, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury two-year note yields climbed to new nine-year highs on Friday after advance data showed the world's largest economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, offsetting the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields initially rose following the report, but was last trading lower on the day. The U.S. 30-year bond yield was also weaker despite the strong data. Data on Friday showed that U.S. gross domestic product rose at a 3.0 percent annual rate in the July-September period after expanding at a 3.1 percent pace in the second quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the economy growing at a 2.5 percent pace in the third quarter. "There looks to be no reason for the U.S. Federal Reserve to back off from an interest rate hike in December as planned," said Jacob Deppe, head of trading at online trading platform Infinox in London. "Hurricanes Harvey and Irma had the potential to blow the U.S. economy off course, particularly as they were expected to impact on consumer spending and construction. But the US economy had enough time to bounce back, demonstrating significant underlying strength and resilience in the third quarter," he said. The rate futures market has priced in a more than 80 percent chance the Federal Reserve will tighten rates in December, according to the CME's FedWatch. In mid-morning trading, the U.S. two-year note yield rose to a nine-year peak of 1.639 percent after the GDP data. It was last at 1.619 percent. U.S. 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields were at 2.446 percent, down from 2.454 percent late on Thursday. Earlier in the session, 10-year yields hit a new seven-month peak of 2.477 percent. The highs in the 10-year yields face a key test and a break of this yield could take it to 2.52 percent as the next key level, Aaron Kohli, rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said. U.S. 30-year bond yields, however, were at 2.942 percent , down from 2.961 percent on Thursday. "The market is a bit less enthused by the details as we've seen little in the way of continued selling pressure after an initial uptick," Kohli said. October 27 Friday 9:29AM New York / 1329 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC7 150-31/32 0-8/32 10YR TNotes DEC7 124-104/256 0-8/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.085 1.103 -0.005 Six-month bills 1.25 1.2752 -0.003 Two-year note 99-194/256 1.6234 0.004 Three-year note 99-162/256 1.7528 0.006 Five-year note 99-170/256 2.0711 0.000 Seven-year note 99-180/256 2.2962 -0.005 10-year note 98-76/256 2.4464 -0.008 30-year bond 96-44/256 2.9437 -0.017 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Susan Thomas)