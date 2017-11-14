TREASURIES-U.S. 2-year note yield hits another 9-year high; flattening continues

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury two-year note yields climbed to a nine-year peak on Tuesday while those on long-dated debt fell as the yield curve flattened for a second straight day and investors braced for the next tightening by the Federal Reserve in December. A flat yield curve typically suggests the Fed is on track to raise U.S. interest rates, pushing yields on the short end higher, while low inflation is seen limiting longer-dated yields. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields also hit a nearly three-weak peak after data showed U.S. producer prices rose a more-than- expected 0.4 percent last month after a similar gain in September, boosting the PPI 2.8 percent in the 12 months through October for the biggest annual increase in wholesale inflation in over 5-1/2 years. Even though yields on both the two-year and the 10-year rose after the U.S. data, the curve continued to tighten. The yield gap between shorter-dated and longer-dated Treasuries shrank on Tuesday, with the spread between U.S. two-year note yields and that of U.S. 10-year notes contracting to 69.20 basis points. The spread between five-year and 30-year yields also flattened to 76.70 basis points. That was the narrowest spread in nearly two weeks. The flattening move started overnight and continued throughout the curve and the trend remains in place, said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "The supply dynamics going into 2018 and beyond for the Treasury suggests that there is a little pressure on shorter maturities, whereas the longer end is holding in," he said. The U.S. Treasury plans to finance much of next year's deficit through short-term bills instead of longer-dated paper, a move that has contributed to the current curve-flattening trend, according to Action Economics. On Friday, the yield curve steepened on technical factors and dealers reduced their holdings of longer-dated debt following the week's auctions. Analysts said Friday's move was an aberration. In mid-morning trading on Tuesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.378 percent, down from 2.4 percent late on Monday. Earlier in the global session, U.S. 10-year yields hit 2.414, the highest since late October. The U.S. two-year yield hit a nine-year peak just shy of 1.7 percent, up from Monday's 1.687 percent. U.S. 30-year bond yields, on the other hand, fell to 2.841 percent, from 2.869 percent on Monday. November 14 Tuesday 10:33AM New York / 1533 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC7 152-28/32 0-15/32 10YR TNotes DEC7 124-196/256 0-36/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.24 1.2612 0.046 Six-month bills 1.36 1.3884 0.018 Two-year note 99-164/256 1.6872 0.000 Three-year note 99-210/256 1.8118 -0.005 Five-year note 99-180/256 2.0632 -0.010 Seven-year note 99-248/256 2.2548 -0.017 10-year note 98-216/256 2.3806 -0.019 30-year bond 98-48/256 2.8402 -0.029 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.50 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)