TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yields drop to record low; 10-year yields sink

    * U.S. retail sales rise, initial claims weaker than
expected
    * U.S. yield curve steepens slightly
    * U.S. 10-year yields fall to three-year low

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury yields
fell to a record low below 2% and benchmark 10-year notes
dropped to a three-year trough on Thursday amid persistent
worries about global trade tensions and economic slowdowns
around the world.
    Yields on U.S. two-year notes also declined, sliding to a
nearly two-year low.
    A day after inverting, the U.S. yield curve steepened a
little. Curve inversion, which occurs when long-term yields dip
below short-term ones, is widely considered a warning that the
economy is headed for recession.
    U.S. yields fell further in mid-afternoon trading. Some
analysts said the latest slide was due to a report from The
Spectator that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has banned
any public appearances by any member of the central bank. The
report also said appearances at conferences have been canceled,
as well as scheduled interviews.
    Reuters, however, cannot verify the accuracy of the
Spectator report.
    "Clearly that report moved the market: it moved Treasuries
in particular," said Lou Brien, market strategist, at DRW
Trading in Chicago. "One of the interpretation to the report is
that it's a blackout period before a surprise move by the Fed."
    The Fed will have its next monetary policy meeting next
month.
    In mid-afternoon trading, yields on the U.S. benchmark
10-year Treasury note hit three-year lows of 1.475%,
not far from a record trough of 1.321 percent touched in early
July 2016. Ten-year yields were last down 1.526%, from 1.581%
late on Wednesday.
    Yields on 30-year bonds, which fell earlier to fresh record
lows of 1.916%, were last at 1.981% from 2.027% on
Wednesday.
    At the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields fell to
nearly two-year low of 1.467%. They were last down at 1.487%
from Wednesday's 1.577%.
    "I don't think we have seen a bottom in yields yet," said
Gary Pzegeo, head of fixed income at CIBC Private Wealth
Management, in Boston.
    "We'll likely have a reaction from the Federal Reserve at
the next meeting. That could be something that fuels further
moves lower in parts of the yield curve depending on how
aggressive a stance they take." 
    Data showing U.S. retail sales increasing by more than
expected last month earlier pushed yields a little higher from
their lows. The retail numbers suggested fairly robust consumer
spending that should help ease worries about a potential U.S.
recession.
    U.S. retail sales rose 0.7% in July. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast retail sales rising 0.3%. Excluding
automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services,
retail sales jumped 1.0% last month after advancing by an
unrevised 0.7% in June.
    "There's a lot of concerns out there. Basically today, when
you traded down, there were buyers," said Justin Lederer,
Treasury trader at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "It has been a
ferocious bid. Even with stronger data, global rates are still
heading lower." 
    
      August 15 Thursday 2:44 PM New York / 1844 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.8625       1.9024    -0.057
 Six-month bills               1.8075       1.8545    -0.057
 Two-year note                 100-126/256  1.4937    -0.083
 Three-year note               100-42/256   1.4439    -0.075
 Five-year note                101-148/256  1.4191    -0.069
 Seven-year note               102-160/256  1.4765    -0.056
 10-year note                  100-228/256  1.5286    -0.052
 30-year bond                  106          1.9836    -0.043
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         0.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        -3.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -6.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -12.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -41.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 
    
