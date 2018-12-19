TREASURIES-U.S. benchmark yields fall as Fed delivers slightly dovish rate hike

(Recasts with Fed decision, adds quotes, updates prices) * Fed revises rate projections for 2019 to two, from three * Fed says "some" further gradual rate hikes needed * Two-year, 10-year yield curve flattens By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark Treasury yields fell to more than six-month lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lowered projections for rate hikes next year but did not deliver as dovish a statement as some investors had expected. The U.S. central bank raised interest rates and noted that "some" further gradual rate hikes would be needed, a subtle change that suggested it was preparing to stop raising borrowing costs. Fresh economic forecasts released on Wednesday showed policymakers expect two rate hikes next year, a reduction from three projected hikes the Fed made in September. “This is somewhat in between; it wasn’t a totally dovish hike,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. “The fact that they retained the language around ‘gradual’ I think confirms the current monetary policy stance, which the market was hoping would turn a little more data dependent.” Benchmark 10-year yields fell to 2.78 percent after the Fed statement, the lowest since May 30. The yields have fallen from a seven-year high of 3.261 percent on Oct. 9. Two-year note yields , which are the most sensitive to interest rate increases, declined to 2.65 percent, from around 2.66 percent before the Fed statement. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 13 basis points, from 16 basis points. “It’s a disappointment to investors who were hoping it was going to be more dovish than it turned out to be. A lot of people were thinking they needed to change the language," said David Jo, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in late November said that the key interest rate was “just below” neutral, a level that neither boosts nor brakes the economy, increasing speculation that the U.S. central bank may pause hikes sooner than previously expected. (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman) )