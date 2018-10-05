TREASURIES-U.S. bond market sinks further on solid jobs data

* U.S. 30-year yield has biggest weekly jump since Trump win * Technical signals hint bond market's most oversold since Feb * U.S. bond market to shut on Monday for Columbus Day * U.S. Treasury to sell $74 bln in coupon-bearing debt next week (Recasts lead, updates market action, adds graphics) By Kate Duguid and Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasuries market tumbled for a third straight day on Friday with the 10-year yield hitting a seven-year high, as a solid payrolls report fueled jitters about rising inflation and more interest rate hikes. The 30-year yield rang up its steepest weekly increase since November 2016 in the aftermath of Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win, which touched off a bond market rout on fears that Trump's campaign promise on massive tax cuts and federal spending would drive up inflation. This week's selloff began on Wednesday following stunningly strong economic data and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials. A breach of crucial technical supports also spurred selling in Treasuries, analysts and fund managers said. "There is momentum for this move. I wouldn’t be surprised if the 10-year yield gets to 3.5 percent by the end of the year," said Don Ellenberger, head of multi-sector strategies at Federated Investors in Pittsburgh. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose nearly 4 basis points at 3.233 percent after hitting a seven-year peak at 3.248 percent earlier on Friday. The 30-year yield reached a four-year high at 3.424 percent before retreating to 3.404 percent in late trading. Prior to the selloff, positioning data released late on Friday showed speculators had built huge bets on bond yields to rise. For the week, the 10-year yield jumped nearly 18 basis points, the biggest such rise since February, while the 30-year yield increased almost 21 basis points, the most in about 23 months. Treasury yields briefly fell when the Labor Department said domestic employers added 134,000 jobs last month, the smallest gains in a year. But yields quickly resumed their rise as traders focused on strong aspects of the report: a steady rise in wages and a fall in the jobless rate to a near 49-year low. The bond market faces more hurdles next week when the Treasury market will sell a combined $74 billion in three-year, 10-year and 30-year debt. "The bigger picture is that the supply is relentless," Ellenberger said. "The underlying supply and demand technical is supporting yields to go higher." The U.S. bond market will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Columbus Day holiday. Some analysts said the market selloff is overdone because data suggested that inflation remains relatively tame and most Fed officials are in favor of raising rates gradually. Some chart indicators suggested the $15 trillion sector is the most oversold since February. October 5 Friday 4:33PM New York / 2033 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 137-7/32 -22/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 117-160/256 -8/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.175 2.2167 -0.005 Six-month bills 2.35 2.4105 -0.003 Two-year note 99-188/256 2.8891 0.009 Three-year note 99-88/256 2.9849 0.015 Five-year note 99-24/256 3.0727 0.021 Seven-year note 98-232/256 3.176 0.036 10-year note 97 3.2328 0.038 30-year bond 92-116/256 3.4045 0.050 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 34.20 2.70 30-year vs 5-year yield 33.00 3.00 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.25 -1.50 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid and Richard Leong; editing by Tom Brown and Leslie Adler)