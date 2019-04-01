TREASURIES-U.S. bond market takes worst beating in three months

* U.S. manufacturing activity rebounds in March -ISM * China's factory growth resumes for first time in four months * U.S. retail sales fall short of expectations in February * U.S. 3-month, 10-year yield curve steepest in two weeks (Updates 10-year yield move) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury market posted its biggest one-day sell-off in three months on Monday, as encouraging data on manufacturing activity in the world's two biggest economies spurred some investors to scale back their holdings of safe-haven bonds. The bond market's wobbly start to the second quarter followed a solid first quarter, driven by worries about a global economic slowdown and the Federal Reserve signaling it would not raise interest rates in 2019. "We are going from a bad situation to a less bad situation. The (manufacturing data) had a impact for sure," said Ellis Phifer, senior market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. The Institute for Supply Management said its index on U.S. domestic factory activity rose to 55.3 in March, higher than what analysts polled by Reuters had expected. China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly returned to growth for the first time in four months in March, data showed earlier on Monday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) expanded at the strongest pace in eight months, rising to 50.8 from 49.9 in February. In heavy-volume trading, the yield on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose nearly 9 basis points for its biggest single-day jump since Jan. 4. It broke above 2.50 percent to its highest levels in over a week in late U.S. trading. Ten-year yields last week fell to 2.340 percent, their lowest levels in 15 months. "The move was overdone a bit," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. On March 22, 10-year yields fell below three-month bill rates for the first time since 2007. The inversion between three-month rates and 10-year yields fed speculation about a U.S. economic recession. This market phenomenon preceded each recession in the past 50 years. With 10-year yields back above three-month rates since Friday, analysts said the chances of a looming recession have faded a bit as data still suggest the economic expansion will likely persist in 2019. Still the surprise drop on U.S. retail sales in February reinforced the view of a deceleration in economic activity in the first quarter. Lingering economic worries, analysts say, will limit the rise in bond yields following a solid first-quarter when Treasuries generated 2.1 percent total return based on data from Barclays and Bloomberg. Treasuries trailed a blockbuster quarter for Wall Street where the S&P 500 jumped 13.1 percent, which was the strongest quarterly gain since third quarter of 2009. Monday, April 1 at 1618 EDT (2018 GMT): Price US T BONDS JUN9 148-3/32 -50/32 10YR TNotes JUN9 123-148/256 -21/32 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 2.34 2.3858 -0.014 Six-month bills 2.375 2.4431 0.002 Two-year note 99-216/256 2.3306 0.057 Three-year note 100-62/256 2.2894 0.065 Five-year note 99-24/256 2.3182 0.075 Seven-year note 99-4/256 2.4037 0.083 10-year note 101-20/256 2.5009 0.087 30-year bond 102-32/256 2.8932 0.073 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 16.80 2.60 30-year vs 5-year yield 57.40 -0.50 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -22.75 1.00 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)