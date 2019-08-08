Bonds News
August 8, 2019 / 12:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall as stock markets stabilize

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell in early trading on Thursday, with 30-year bonds losing a point as traders scaled back their safe-haven holdings of U.S. government debt amid a tenative recovery in equity markets.

At 8:11 a.m. (1211 GMT), the 30-year or long bond was down 1 point in price for a yield of 2.238%.

On Wednesday, the 30-year yield fell to 2.123%, within striking distance of an all-time low of 2.089% set in July 2016, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below