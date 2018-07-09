TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall as stocks gain for third straight day

* U.S. to sell $69 bln coupon-bearing supply * Domestic stocks helped by strong earnings outlook * U.S. yield curve stays at flattest level since 2007 (Updates prices and stocks news, adds quote) By James Thorne NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - Treasuries yields rose on Monday as investors moved into equities and freed up cash for new Treasuries auctions this week, following a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday and a muted response to the start of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. “We had flight to quality because of the trade tariffs. But I think at the end this doesn’t mean a trade war is really taking place,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Securities LLC in New York. The yield curve remained near its flattest spread since 2007 on low inflation expectations and rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Last week's jobs report showed lower-than-expected wage gains, suggesting that inflation is not accelerating ahead of this Thursday's core consumer price index inflation report. Investors made room for $69 billion worth of upcoming auctions in 3-year and 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds starting Tuesday. Domestic shares rose on Monday for the third session in a row, led by bank and industrial stocks as investors looked optimistically forward to second quarter earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.31 percent and the S&P 500 was up 0.79 percent. "There’s a bit of a risk-on trade going through based on an anticipation that corporate earnings will be strong," di Galoma said. The benchmark U.S 10-year note yielded 2.858 percent at 3:24 p.m. EDT (1924 GMT), up 2.7 basis points from Friday. The yield spread between 2-year and 10-year notes was at 29.50 basis points. Five-year and 30-year Treasuries were 21.50 basis points apart. July 9 Monday 3:24PM New York / 1924 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 145-5/32 -16/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-36/256 -7/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.925 1.9608 0.010 Six-month bills 2.07 2.1203 0.005 Two-year note 99-226/256 2.5611 0.016 Three-year note 99-230/256 2.6609 0.025 Five-year note 99-110/256 2.7484 0.025 Seven-year note 99-136/256 2.8244 0.027 10-year note 100-36/256 2.8583 0.027 30-year bond 103-44/256 2.964 0.022 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 29.50 1.40 30-year vs 5-year yield 21.50 0.50 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -3.75 0.75 spread (Reporting by James Thorne; editing by Jonathan Oatis)