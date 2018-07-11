TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise, curve flattens as U.S.-China trade war escalates

* U.S. releases list of Chinese goods for tariffs * Stocks drop in risk-off open, Beijing responds * 10-year auction scheduled for later in session By James Thorne NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices gained and the yield curve flattened further on Wednesday after the United States threatened tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China. Domestic stocks opened lower, halting a four-day run of gains, after the White House warning and China's threats that it would hit back. "The big story is the new round of tariffs and more importantly the real impact for the economy," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Last week, Washington imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports, and Beijing responded immediately with matching tariffs on the same amount of U.S. exports to China. U.S. producer price index data showed a 0.3 percent rise for final demand excluding food and energy in June, compared with 0.3 percent in May. A Treasury auction for $22 billion in 10-year notes is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), following weak demand on Tuesday for the sale of 3-year notes. An additional $14 billion in 30-year bonds will be offered on Thursday. “Once we get past the auctions and start to assess what’s going on with the risks to the real economy, I think the curve will continue to grind flatter," Lyngen said. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were 2.4 basis points lower at 2.849 percent, and 3-year bonds were quoted at 2.949 percent at 9:34 a.m. EDT (1334 GMT). The yield curve between 5-year and 30-year Treasuries dipped below 19 basis points for the first time in 11 years. The spread between 2-year and 10-year notes was at 26.50 basis points. CPI data will be released on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists polled by Reuters expect year-over-year core inflation to be 2.3 percent for June, compared with 2.2 percent in May. July 11 Wednesday 9:34AM New York / 1334 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 145-12/32 12/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-48/256 6/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.9375 1.9741 -0.003 Six-month bills 2.0875 2.1391 -0.010 Two-year note 99-216/256 2.5817 -0.012 Three-year note 99-216/256 2.6796 -0.013 Five-year note 99-108/256 2.7502 -0.022 Seven-year note 99-148/256 2.817 -0.025 10-year note 100-56/256 2.8491 -0.024 30-year bond 103-120/256 2.9493 -0.023 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 26.50 -1.10 30-year vs 5-year yield 19.90 -0.95 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.75 -2.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -3.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by James Thorne Editing by Susan Thomas)