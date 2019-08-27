Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall ahead of 2-year auction

Richard Leong

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday, with 10-year yields holding above three-year lows on
safe-haven demand that was underpinned by worries about a
softening global economy and the impact of the U.S.-China trade
war.
    The yield curve remained inverted, with the spread on
interest rates on three-month bills over 10-year yields hitting
its widest level since March 2007.
    The yield curve often inverts prior to a U.S. recession.
    "The level of stress and volatility is persisting. The
market is not convinced it has found its footing," said Bruno
Braizinha, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
    Short-dated yields declined less than long-dated ones as
investors made room for this week's auctions of $113 billion in
two-year, five-year and seven-year coupon-bearing Treasuries.
    At 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the Treasury Department planned to
sell $40 billion in two-year, fixed-rate notes.
    In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest
two-year supply to sell at a yield of 1.5320%, which would be
its lowest yield at an auction since September 2017, according
to Tradeweb data.
    On the open market, 10-year Treasury yields were
1.491%, down 5.30 basis points on the day. They reached a
three-year low of 1.443% on Monday.
    The yields on two-year notes were 1.529%, down
2.30 basis points. On Monday, they declined to 1.449%, their
lowest since September 2017.
    The spread on three-year T-bill rates over 10-year yields
grew to 50 basis points, a level not seen since March 2007,
according to Refinitiv data.
    On the data front, U.S. consumer confidence weakened a bit
in August even though consumers' optimism on their present
situation hit its strongest level since late 2000, the
Conference Board said.
August 27 Tuesday 11:00AM New York / 1500 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP9               166-14/32    43/32     
 10YR TNotes SEP9              131-48/256   13/32     
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.9575       2.0002    0.002
 Six-month bills               1.845        1.8883    -0.005
 Two-year note                 100-108/256  1.5264    -0.025
 Three-year note               100-46/256   1.4378    -0.035
 Five-year note                101-188/256  1.3843    -0.046
 Seven-year note               102-220/256  1.4396    -0.049
 10-year note                  101-64/256   1.4895    -0.054
 30-year bond                  106-64/256   1.9727    -0.067
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       -3.80        -3.30     
 30-year vs 5-year yield       58.70        -3.10     
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        -1.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        -4.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -5.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -8.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -38.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 
    

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by Paul Simao)
