TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall on election uncertainty, stimulus bets scaled back

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell from five-month highs on Wednesday after an unexpectedly close U.S. election raised concerns of prolonged uncertainty and cast doubt over a much-needed spending package.

Coupled with a strengthened view the U.S. Federal Reserve may have to do more to support an economy grappling with the coronavirus, the uncertainty sparked a rush into U.S. Treasuries.

Ten- and 30-year Treasury yields were last down 9-10 basis points on the day, each set for their biggest one-day drop since June.

The benchmark 10-year yield was trading at 0.79% , off session lows but well below five-month highs touched briefly in Asia trade at 0.945%.

Thirty-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to 1.55%, while short-dated bond yields also fell but to a lesser degree .

“Markets got what they really didn’t want, with a lot of uncertainty this morning,” said Jim Leaviss, head of fixed income at M&G Investments in London. “For bond markets, no blue wave means no hugely redistributive fiscal policy, no infrastructure boom, even if Biden gets elected.”

By early Wednesday, the race was down to a handful of states, and both President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden had possible paths to reach the needed 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House.

In a sign of the volatility expected over the coming days, yields briefly rose following news that Biden had a narrow lead in Wisconsin with 97% of expected votes tallied in that state.

But the overall trend in yields remained lower, especially as signs that the Republicans would keep their majority in the Senate dampened expectations of hefty fiscal stimulus.

Since mid-October, U.S. long-term yields have risen rapidly as Biden’s lead over Trump in opinion polls encouraged investors to price in big fiscal spending in the case of a Democrat victory. However, Trump’s lead in contested Florida caused an unwinding of some of those bets.

A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes narrowed to 63 bps.

Tradeweb data showed that gap was almost 10 bps narrower on the day, set for its biggest one-day tightening move since March.

That suggests investors expect less fiscal spending to fight the economic shock wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic as Trump’s prospects for a second term improve.

“The thinking here is that regardless who wins the presidential race, congress will remain divided. This justifies a reversal of the reflation trade that was priced in the run-up to vote,” said Antoine Bouvet, a senior rates strategist at ING.

Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 30-year Treasury bond futures rose to a record high in the latest week, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday showed, highlighting strong expectations in the run-up to the election for a spike in yields.