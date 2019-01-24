TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall on trade, growth worries

* Ross says U.S., China "miles and miles" apart on trade * ECB's Draghi says risk moved to downside * U.S. jobless claims fall to over 49-year low * U.S. to sell $113 bln in fixed-rate debt next week (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with the 10-year's yield hitting a one-week low, as anxiety about slowing global growth and trade tensions between China and the United States renewed safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt. Investor worries rose after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the world's two biggest economies are "miles and miles" from resolving their trade issues, although there is a fair chance of reaching a deal. Across the Atlantic, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi cautioned that regional economic risks shifted to the downside and hinted the ECB would leave interest rates at record lows "through" the summer. Business growth in the euro zone weakened to its lowest reading since July 2013 in January, according to IHS Markit. "It's not just a European issue. We are talking about a global slowdown," said Stan Shipley, a strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. As other areas of the U.S. economy have weakened, the American jobs market has remained a bright spot. The Labor Department said first-time filings for unemployment benefits fell to 199,000 last week, the lowest level in more than 49 years. The labor market has not been affected yet by the historically long U.S. partial government shutdown that started in late December. Economists have begun to downgrade their estimates on gross domestic product for the first quarter. A dour economic outlook and trade and political uncertainties "will act to keep bond yields down and keep them in an overall sideway pattern," said Karl Haeling, vice president at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in New York. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 4.1 basis points lower at 2.714 percent. It hit a one-week low of 2.700 percent earlier in the day. Two-year Treasury yields, which are sensitive to traders' view on Federal Reserve policy, were down 2.7 basis points at 2.564 percent. Interest rates futures implied traders expected an 18 percent chance the Fed would raise key lending rates by the end of 2019, down from 24 percent late on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. The Fed will hold its first policy meeting of 2019 next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday. On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell a combined $113 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year fixed-rate securities, the same amount it auctioned in December. It also will sell $20 billion in two-year floating-rate notes next week, up from $18 billion auctioned last month. Thursday, Jan. 24 at 1551 EST (2051 GMT): Price US T BONDS MAR9 145-23/32 24/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 121-184/256 11/32 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 2.32 2.3659 -0.044 Six-month bills 2.44 2.5046 -0.008 Two-year note 99-225/256 2.5642 -0.027 Three-year note 99-228/256 2.5383 -0.036 Five-year note 100-90/256 2.5485 -0.043 Seven-year note 100-8/256 2.6199 -0.045 10-year note 103-132/256 2.7139 -0.041 30-year bond 106-172/256 3.0332 -0.036 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 14.80 -0.70 30-year vs 5-year yield 48.40 0.00 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -17.75 0.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)