TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall on U.S.-China trade tension

(Adds quote, background) NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held at lower levels in early U.S. trading on Monday, as investors favored low-risk government bonds over stocks and other risky assets due to renewed trade tension between China and the United States. Wall Street was expected to open sharply lower after U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to increase tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese-made goods to 25% from 10%, reversing his February decision to hold them at 10% as the world's two biggest economies were making progress on trade negotiations. Investors fear that derailed trade talks between and Beijing would touch off a global slowdown, analysts said, which offset recent encouraging data on China, Europe and the United States. "Though the high-frequency flow of economic releases has improved, rising global tensions and fears that the U.S. will impose additional tariffs against China are weighing down investor sentiment," Stan Shipley, a strategist at Evercore ISI wrote in a research note. Monday's drop in bond yields was mitigated by this week's Treasury supply. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $84 billion in coupon-bearing debt including $38 billion in three-year notes , $27 billion in 10-year notes and $19 billion in 30-year bonds. At 9:13 a.m. (1313 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 2.4818%, down 4.8 basis points from late on Friday, while the two-year yields were 2.2884%, down 5.1 basis points. May 6 Monday 9:16AM New York / 1316 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN9 148-4/32 24/32 10YR TNotes JUN9 123-204/256 15/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.37 2.4166 -0.014 Six-month bills 2.38 2.4483 -0.008 Two-year note 99-237/256 2.2884 -0.051 Three-year note 99-254/256 2.2525 -0.056 Five-year note 99-230/256 2.2716 -0.058 Seven-year note 100-4/256 2.3725 -0.059 10-year note 101-64/256 2.48 -0.050 30-year bond 102-48/256 2.8898 -0.036 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 19.00 0.00 30-year vs 5-year yield 61.70 2.30 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)