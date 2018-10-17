TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields hold range ahead of FOMC minutes

* FOMC Sept minutes seen producing no surprises * U.S. housing starts fall short of forecast due to storms * U.S. mortgage applications hit lowest since late 2014 - MBA * Foreigners buy most Treasuries since 2015 in August - data (Updates market action, adds quote, graphics) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as traders wait for the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes on its meeting last month when policy-makers agreed to raise key interest rates for a third time in 2018. Benchmark 10-year yield has been stuck in a narrow range in the wake of the bond market selloff that capitulated a week ago. The 10-year yield has traded either side of 3.15 percent after hitting a 7-1/2 year peak of 3.261 percent last Tuesday. "People are not sure which direction the market will move," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. Losses on Wall Street stocks with the S&P 500 down 0.2 percent supported modest demand for Treasuries. "The safe-haven bids from equities is pretty muted," Milstein said. The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, will release the record of its last meeting at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). The minutes may offer details behind the September rate hike, but are not expected to produce surprises on the Fed's stance to raise interest rates gradually, despite criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday said the Fed was his "biggest threat." At 12 p.m. (1600 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 3.160 percent, up marginally from late Tuesday, while the 30-year yield was 3.329 percent, little changed on the day. Fed officials have signaled they may increase short-term rates at their Dec. 18-19 meeting, which would lift their target range on key borrowing costs to 2.25-2.50 percent. Rising interest rates seem to be taking a bite out of the housing sector. Data showed a 5.3-percent drop in U.S. home construction last month, raising some concerns about U.S. growth. Most analysts, however, downplayed the weaker starts figures due to recent storms and projected building activity to recover in the coming months. "Aside from the weather-related swings, housing starts seem to be relatively stable," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. Still, the spike in mortgage rates stemming from the recent bond market selloff has hurt mortgage activity. The Mortgage Bankers Association said its gauge on weekly mortgage applications fell to its lowest level since December 2014 as home loan rates climbed to their highest in over seven years. Separately, Treasury data released late on Tuesday showed foreigners bought $63 billion in Treasuries in August, which was the most since June 2015. However, China and Japan, the top two foreign owners of U.S. bonds, further reduced their Treasuries holdings. October 17 Wednesday 12:00PM EDT/ 1600 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 138-16/32 0 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-40/256 -0-16/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.265 2.3097 0.000 Six-month bills 2.4 2.4632 0.000 Two-year note 99-198/256 2.8698 0.004 Three-year note 99-198/256 2.9546 0.003 Five-year note 99-82/256 3.0237 0.007 Seven-year note 99-84/256 3.1081 0.005 10-year note 97-156/256 3.1596 0.004 30-year bond 93-208/256 3.3286 -0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -8.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Susan Thomas)