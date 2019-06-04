TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields jump as stocks rebound on rate-cut hopes

(Updates market action, adds quote) * Powell says Fed to act "as appropriate" in face of risks * Futures imply traders still see multiple U.S. rate cuts By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday with longer-dated yields climbing from their lowest since September 2017, as Wall Street stock prices recovered from recent losses tied to growing trade conflicts between the United States and its trade partners. Major U.S. stock indexes increased more than 1% in the wake of comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard who said on Monday an interest rate cut may be "warranted soon" due to global trade risks and weak domestic inflation. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank will respond "as appropriate" to risks posed by a global trade war and other recent developments, supporting the view of a possible rate decrease in the coming months. “Powell’s comments were a little more dovish than I had expected. He understands inflation is below 2% and some inside the Fed are concerned about that. There are also concerns about trade," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. Trade tensions remained high on Tuesday with U.S. President Donald Trump saying he would impose new tariffs on Mexico next week despite the Mexican government's expected plan to stem immigration at the U.S. southern border. At 11:37 a.m. (1537 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose 5.70 basis points to 2.138% after hitting 2.061%, their lowest since September 2017 on Monday. Two-year yields declined 7.10 basis points to 1.912%. They touched 1.834% on Monday, their lowest since December 2017. Shorter-dated yields have tumbled on a growing conviction that the Fed would lower key rates more than once before year-end to stave off a recession. Interest rate futures traders are now pricing in a 54% chance of a rate cut at the Fed’s July 30-31 meeting, down from 63% from late on Monday but up from 20% a week ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch program. They suggested traders expect as many as four rate cuts between now and mid-2020. June 4 Tuesday 12:01PM New York / 1601 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP9 153-17/32 -34/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 126-196/256 -17/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.3075 2.3599 0.019 Six-month bills 2.25 2.3076 0.000 Two-year note 100-105/256 1.9135 0.073 Three-year note 100-190/256 1.8645 0.067 Five-year note 100-106/256 1.9125 0.066 Seven-year note 100-156/256 2.031 0.065 10-year note 102-24/256 2.14 0.059 30-year bond 105-180/256 2.5997 0.052 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 22.40 -0.90 30-year vs 5-year yield 68.50 -1.10 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 3.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.50 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 0.50 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Virginia Furness in LONDON Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)