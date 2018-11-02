TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields jump on upbeat jobs report

* Mixed signals on U.S.-China trade deal cause volatility * U.S. 30-year yield hits over four-year high * U.S. 2-year yield touches near 10-1/2-year peak * November refunding, U.S. election, Fed meeting on tap (Updates market action, adds table) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on Friday, with the 30-year yield hitting a four-year peak, as strong October job and wage growth data reinforced bets on rising inflation and more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department said domestic wage growth recorded the largest annual gain in 9-1/2 years. The unemployment rate held steady at a 49-year low of 3.7 percent with a more-than-forecast 250,000 workers hired last month. "The economic data continue to be strong enough to keep the Fed in tightening mode. We look for a December rate hike and about two more next year," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. The upbeat jobs figures came in advance of several possible market-moving events next week: U.S. Congressional election, $83 billion quarterly refunding and a Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting. The benchmark 10-year government note yield ended at 3.212 percent, up nearly 7 basis points. It approached the 7-1/2 year high of 3.261 percent reached on Oct. 9. The 30-year Treasury yield climbed to 3.464 percent, the highest since July 2014. The two-year yield, which is most sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, hit 2.920 percent, which was last seen in June 2008. The Fed is not expected to raise rates at its policy meeting next week, but analysts believe the strong labor market data would strengthen the U.S. central bank's case to hike rates in December for the fourth time in 2018. Interest rates futures implied traders saw about a 78 percent chance the Fed would raise key short-term rates by a quarter-point to 2.25-2.50 percent next month, up from 75 percent on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Bond yields bounced around following the jobs report due to mixed signals from the White House about a U.S.-China trade deal. A senior Trump administration official, speaking on CNBC on Friday, dismissed as untrue a media report that President Donald Trump was readying such a deal. By late Friday, Trump said, "I think we'll make a deal with China." Treasuries are sought as safe-haven investments in times of political instability. Investors also believe that although trade disputes will hurt U.S. growth, the country's trading partners will be hurt more. Friday, Nov. 2 at 1705 EDT (2105 GMT): Price US T BONDS DEC8 137-6/32 -1-8/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-12/256 -0-136/256 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 2.28 2.3245 0.000 Six-month bills 2.435 2.4989 0.005 Two-year note 99-238/256 2.9115 0.056 Three-year note 99-180/256 2.9808 0.070 Five-year note 99-60/256 3.0416 0.074 Seven-year note 99-36/256 3.1379 0.078 10-year note 97-32/256 3.2198 0.076 30-year bond 91-116/256 3.4621 0.075 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -12.00 -0.50 spread (Additional reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Andrea Ricci, Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)