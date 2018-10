NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields scaled back their earlier increase on Monday as data showed domestic store sales grew less than expected in September, kindling concerns about the overall U.S. economic in the third quarter.

At 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 3.154 percent, up 1.5 basis points from late on Friday but below a 7-1/2 year peak set last week at 3.261 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)